Larsa Pippen made sure to embrace the sun when she wore a flattering neon green bikini top and stylish sunglasses in a gorgeous new selfie she shared with her Instagram followers.

Larsa Pippen, 45, is still managing to enjoy the sun despite being in quarantine and she proved it with a new eye-catching selfie on Mar. 28. The beauty shared the new pic on her Instagram on Mar. 28 and in it, she can be seen from the chest up smiling and showing off her amazing looks in a neon green bikini top and sunglasses. She had her hair up in a high ponytail and posed while holding the end of it as a palm tree could be seen in the background. “The sun never stops shining,” she captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for supportive fans to respond to the epic photo in the comments section. “For the sun I don’t know but you are definitely shining 😍😘,” one follower wrote while another called her “gorgeous.” “Wow beautiful,” a third said while many others left her heart-eyed and red heart emojis to signify their love.

Before her latest snapshot, Larsa shared a different bikini pic on Mar. 19. It was a throwback pic of her on a beach in a blue swimsuit set and she looked flawless. “Staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach. What are u guys doing to stay entertained?” she captioned the photo, which showed her stretched out in her fashionable piece while showing off long blonde braids. She was referring to the stay at home order that was put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We hope to see more awesome photos of Larsa as time goes on. It’s good to know she’s doing what she can to keep busy while staying at home!