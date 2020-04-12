Larsa Pippen proved you don’t have to be out and about to show off a bikini when she posted some of the most flattering pics of herself in two-piece swimsuits while staying in quarantine.

Larsa Pippen, 45, may be staying home like most Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s not letting it stop her from looking and feeling amazing! The beauty took to Instagram on Apr. 11 to share a gorgeous photo of herself standing outside in front of some lounge chairs while wearing a black bikini that helped show off her incredibly fit body. Her long hair is swept behind her back in the pic and she is barefoot while giving off a fierce look.

Her latest photo was one of a few bikini pics she has shared since being in quarantine. Another one was posted on Mar. 28 and it showed her from the chest up. She wore a neon green bikini top and sunglasses as her hair was pulled back in a nigh ponytail. “The sun never stops shining,” she captioned the snapshot, proving she’s embracing the outdoors even if it’s only in her backyard.

In addition to her recent bikini posts, Larsa has been sharing throwback bikini posts since quarantine started in the middle of Mar. One of them, which was posted on Mar. 24, showed her standing on the sand on a beach while wearing a black sparkly choice. “My happy place, I can’t wait to get back,” she captioned it, reminiscing about the great outdoors. A few days before that, on Mar. 19, she shared one that showed her sitting on the sand in a bright blue bikini while rocking long blonde braids and shades. “Staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach. What are u guys doing to stay entertained?” she asked her followers in the caption for the pic.

It’s great to see Larsa still having fun and enjoying her sexy attire despite the stay-at-home orders. We look forward to seeing more from her soon!