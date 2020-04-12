See Pics
Hollywood Life

Larsa Pippen, 45, Rocks The Sexiest Bikinis While Staying Safely At Home — Pics

Larsa Pippen
SplashNews
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen arrives at Paris Hilton's house to celebrate her 39th birthday party in Los Angeles. 21 Feb 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: iamKevinWong/Photog Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA614645_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Larsa Pippen outside Delilah Nightclub in West Hollywood Larsa Pippen out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2020
Larsa Pippen Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Mar 2019
Larsa Pippen Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Nov 2017 Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen shopping in Beverly Hills View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Larsa Pippen proved you don’t have to be out and about to show off a bikini when she posted some of the most flattering pics of herself in two-piece swimsuits while staying in quarantine.

Larsa Pippen, 45, may be staying home like most Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s not letting it stop her from looking and feeling amazing! The beauty took to Instagram on Apr. 11 to share a gorgeous photo of herself standing outside in front of some lounge chairs while wearing a black bikini that helped show off her incredibly fit body. Her long hair is swept behind her back in the pic and she is barefoot while giving off a fierce look.

Her latest photo was one of a few bikini pics she has shared since being in quarantine. Another one was posted on Mar. 28 and it showed her from the chest up. She wore a neon green bikini top and sunglasses as her hair was pulled back in a nigh ponytail. “The sun never stops shining,” she captioned the snapshot, proving she’s embracing the outdoors even if it’s only in her backyard.

In addition to her recent bikini posts, Larsa has been sharing throwback bikini posts since quarantine started in the middle of Mar. One of them, which was posted on Mar. 24, showed her standing on the sand on a beach while wearing a black sparkly choice. “My happy place, I can’t wait to get back,” she captioned it, reminiscing about the great outdoors. A few days before that, on Mar. 19, she shared one that showed her sitting on the sand in a bright blue bikini while rocking long blonde braids and shades. “Staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach. What are u guys doing to stay entertained?” she asked her followers in the caption for the pic.

View this post on Instagram

Photo cred: @sophiapippen33

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

View this post on Instagram

The sun never stops shining

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

It’s great to see Larsa still having fun and enjoying her sexy attire despite the stay-at-home orders. We look forward to seeing more from her soon!