See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In $1200 Fendi Swimsuit Outside $125 Million Malibu Mansion — Pic

Brooke Shields looks incredible at 52 as she parades her fit figure in a bikini for a new body-positive swimsuit campaign. The Suddenly Susan star shared the limelight with an array of other women of differing sizes, including stunning plus-size model Ashley Graham, 30, and reality star Angela Simmons, 30, in a campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All. Brooke disrobes, a white dressing gown slinking over her shoulders, to reveal her bright red bikini underneath while in another frame the actress puts her pedal to the metal while posing in her two-piece while resting up against a convertible car. The mother-of-two shared with people.com that she finally feels good about her body — and confident in a bikini. “Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks," shared Brook, who stars in the Swimsuits For All “Power Suit” campaign. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. “At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I’ve put into my body,” adding that she feels "confident being in my own skin”. Also appearing in the campaign is nurse practitioner Katie Duke and pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette, who last year became the oldest woman to swim across the English Channel aged 66. 22 May 2018 Pictured: Brooke Shields stars in a the “Power Suit” campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All; (L-R) nurse practitioner Katie Duke, model Ashley Graham, actress Brook Shields, pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and reality TV star Angela Simmons. Photo credit: Swimsuits For All/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA226288_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian laughs and has fun on the beach with her friends in Mexico. Kourtney was seen in a bright yellow bikini, while splash around in the ocean. A friendly lifeguard came over to warn her that the ocean was too rough to swim in. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5018339 240818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Larsa Pippen spotted on the beach in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL1531225 010717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Evening Writer

Kourtney Kardashian struck a pose in a vintage Fendi swimsuit on a never-ending staircase. It was located outside of a lavish beach pad owned by socialite Diana Jenkins!

To chill outside a $125 million mansion in Malibu, Kourtney Kardashian needed an appropriate swimsuit. A Fendi one-piece met the criteria! On July 29, the 41-year-old Poosh boss shared an Instagram photo of herself rocking a Fendi swimsuit in the designer’s checked “Zucca” pattern. The black and gold piece, which features underwire cups and Fendi’s iconic monogram, is vintage but is available in a size 42 (based on Italian measurements) for $1,153 on various second-hand luxury retailers like Farfetch.

View this post on Instagram

hi beach 👋🏼

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney tied this chic look together with a black micro purse, cat-eye shades and gold hoop earrings. She showed off her luxurious beach ensemble on the seemingly endless flight of wooden stairs outside of a seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom compound in Malibu owned by socialite and Kardashian family friend Diana Jenkins!

View this post on Instagram

🤍🤍 thank you God for another beautiful day.

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

In the second photo of this slideshow, Kylie Jenner takes a photo on the same staircase that Kourtney posed on above. (Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Diana recently listed her beach mansion for $125 million after owning the home for 15 years, which our sister website Variety reported on June 2. Until a new buyer moves in, however, it appears that Diana is letting the Kardashians lounge on the property. The KarJenners have been snapping up the opportunity to snap their Instagram photos at the picturesque piece of real estate. Both Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner, 22, and niece True Thompson, 2, have posed for photos on the same outdoor staircase this past July!

It was at this same house where Kourtney spent quality time with her other two-year-old niece, Chicago West. The stylish duo posed for photos against the home’s ocean backdrop, which Kourtney uploaded to Instagram on July 27 (seen above). “Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite…,” Kourtney teased in her caption.

Kourtney bonded with her niece on the very same day Chi’s parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, appeared to have an emotional reunion in Wyoming (where Kanye owns a ranch). Kim was seen crying as she and Kanye talked inside a car, following an outpouring of since-deleted tweets from Kanye in which he accused his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of a number of things, like trying to “fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50” him. Kim later explained the situation in a message about her husband’s Bipolar disorder.