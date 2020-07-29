Kourtney Kardashian struck a pose in a vintage Fendi swimsuit on a never-ending staircase. It was located outside of a lavish beach pad owned by socialite Diana Jenkins!

To chill outside a $125 million mansion in Malibu, Kourtney Kardashian needed an appropriate swimsuit. A Fendi one-piece met the criteria! On July 29, the 41-year-old Poosh boss shared an Instagram photo of herself rocking a Fendi swimsuit in the designer’s checked “Zucca” pattern. The black and gold piece, which features underwire cups and Fendi’s iconic monogram, is vintage but is available in a size 42 (based on Italian measurements) for $1,153 on various second-hand luxury retailers like Farfetch.

Kourtney tied this chic look together with a black micro purse, cat-eye shades and gold hoop earrings. She showed off her luxurious beach ensemble on the seemingly endless flight of wooden stairs outside of a seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom compound in Malibu owned by socialite and Kardashian family friend Diana Jenkins!

In the second photo of this slideshow, Kylie Jenner takes a photo on the same staircase that Kourtney posed on above. (Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Diana recently listed her beach mansion for $125 million after owning the home for 15 years, which our sister website Variety reported on June 2. Until a new buyer moves in, however, it appears that Diana is letting the Kardashians lounge on the property. The KarJenners have been snapping up the opportunity to snap their Instagram photos at the picturesque piece of real estate. Both Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner, 22, and niece True Thompson, 2, have posed for photos on the same outdoor staircase this past July!

It was at this same house where Kourtney spent quality time with her other two-year-old niece, Chicago West. The stylish duo posed for photos against the home’s ocean backdrop, which Kourtney uploaded to Instagram on July 27 (seen above). “Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite…,” Kourtney teased in her caption.

Kourtney bonded with her niece on the very same day Chi’s parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, appeared to have an emotional reunion in Wyoming (where Kanye owns a ranch). Kim was seen crying as she and Kanye talked inside a car, following an outpouring of since-deleted tweets from Kanye in which he accused his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of a number of things, like trying to “fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50” him. Kim later explained the situation in a message about her husband’s Bipolar disorder.