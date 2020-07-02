Larsa Pippen, 45, Shows Off Her Full Body Workout In A Curve-Hugging Green Outfit: Watch

Larsa Pippen is stepping up as your fitness coach. The ‘RHOM’ alum demonstrated her go-to workout moves, like front squats and dead lifts, in a new video while rocking a fashionable yoga set.

If you’re looking for a well-rounded workout that targets all the important muscles, Larsa Pippen, 45, just dropped a “full body HIIT” video! The Real Housewives of Miami alum posted a sneak peek of the video to her Instagram on July 1, and in it, Larsa demonstrates how to execute the workout move by move (at 30 seconds each). She started with front squats, then moved onto dead lifts, back lunges and low rows.

The video ended after the four moves, instructing fans to visit larsapippenfitness.com to watch the entire regimen. Larsa looked like a trustworthy teacher with her toned physique, which she showed off in an olive green crop top and yoga pants set! Fans were impressed with Larsa’s expertise. “Larsa!!! You make it look so easy,” one follower wrote, and another commented, “I love the dedication get it in mamaaa.”

Larsa’s fitness website is her new passion project, which she just launched in May of 2020! Shortly after her platform went live, Larsa revealed even more of her workout secrets in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I do squats almost every day,” Larsa told us. “You don’t need weights for that. You’re just [using] your own body weight.” Larsa explained that she does “40 squats a set,” but you’d only have to do “12-15 reps” if you “incorporate weights” (she prefers to use 10-pound dumbbells).

As a former cheerleader, Larsa has always challenged herself physically — even when she was still with her estranged husband, Scottie Pippen. “We used to share a trainer, so I’d work out with him and do his workouts too,” she recalled, referring to a time before Scottie retired from the NBA. She added, “If he had to shoot [hoops] at night, I would go with him and run around the gym so we would both workout together.”

The results of Larsa’s hard work shows on her Instagram page! She most recently showed off her hourglass figure in a red satin dress, and also highlighted her summer body in a green cheetah print swimsuit in an Instagram photo on June 24.