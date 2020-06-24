See Pic
Hollywood Life

Larsa Pippen, 45, Lounges By The Pool In Sexy Swimsuit With Cutouts — Pic

Larsa Pippen
Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen arrives at Paris Hilton's house to celebrate her 39th birthday party in Los Angeles. 21 Feb 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: iamKevinWong/Photog Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA614645_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Larsa Pippen outside Delilah Nightclub in West Hollywood Larsa Pippen out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2020
Larsa Pippen Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Mar 2019
Larsa Pippen Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Nov 2017 Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen shopping in Beverly Hills View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to ask her followers about songs and prove she’s starting her summer off right by hanging out in the sunlight while wearing a flattering animal print bathing suit.

Larsa Pippen, 45, once again wowed her Instagram followers on June 24 when she shared a gorgeous pic of herself looking better than ever in a one-piece swimsuit. The long-haired beauty was leaning back while sitting by an outdoor pool in the snapshot and was wearing the green and black animal print choice, which included cutouts that let her skin peek through, along with sunglasses. Bright green trees and sun-filled blue sky could be seen behind her.

Instead of point out herself in the caption of the photo, Larsa took the opportunity to ask her followers about their favorite songs. “What’s your favorite song right now?” she asked while also tagging @prettylittlething. It didn’t take long for fans to answer her with their music choices, which included “Girl of My Dreams” by Rod Wave and “Concrete” by Teyana Taylor.

Larsa’s latest incredible photo isn’t the first one she’s recently posted that showed off her fit figure. She shared another eye-catching pic of herself rocking a white bikini top and short Daisy Dukes on June 16 as she was standing in front of a blue body of water and holding a cute matching tan tote bag. She also wore sunglasses and had her hair down as she gave the camera a slight smile.

Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen (Shutterstock)

Another similar pic, which she shared on June 10, showed her posing while leaning backward with one foot in a pool as she donned a white bikini that helped to accentuate her curves. She called the pic her “daily look” while in quarantine, and we have to admit it was quite a pretty one! The photo definitely proved she was making the most of staying home.

Whether Larsa is rocking a bikini or a cute dress, she always seems to know how to look fantastic. With summer finally here, we can bet she’ll be showing off many more swimsuit photos in the near future and they’re all sure to be just as attractive as her latest one.