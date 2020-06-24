Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to ask her followers about songs and prove she’s starting her summer off right by hanging out in the sunlight while wearing a flattering animal print bathing suit.

Larsa Pippen, 45, once again wowed her Instagram followers on June 24 when she shared a gorgeous pic of herself looking better than ever in a one-piece swimsuit. The long-haired beauty was leaning back while sitting by an outdoor pool in the snapshot and was wearing the green and black animal print choice, which included cutouts that let her skin peek through, along with sunglasses. Bright green trees and sun-filled blue sky could be seen behind her.

Instead of point out herself in the caption of the photo, Larsa took the opportunity to ask her followers about their favorite songs. “What’s your favorite song right now?” she asked while also tagging @prettylittlething. It didn’t take long for fans to answer her with their music choices, which included “Girl of My Dreams” by Rod Wave and “Concrete” by Teyana Taylor.

Larsa’s latest incredible photo isn’t the first one she’s recently posted that showed off her fit figure. She shared another eye-catching pic of herself rocking a white bikini top and short Daisy Dukes on June 16 as she was standing in front of a blue body of water and holding a cute matching tan tote bag. She also wore sunglasses and had her hair down as she gave the camera a slight smile.

Another similar pic, which she shared on June 10, showed her posing while leaning backward with one foot in a pool as she donned a white bikini that helped to accentuate her curves. She called the pic her “daily look” while in quarantine, and we have to admit it was quite a pretty one! The photo definitely proved she was making the most of staying home.

Whether Larsa is rocking a bikini or a cute dress, she always seems to know how to look fantastic. With summer finally here, we can bet she’ll be showing off many more swimsuit photos in the near future and they’re all sure to be just as attractive as her latest one.