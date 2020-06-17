See Pic
Larsa Pippen, 45, Pairs Her Daisy Dukes With A Bikini Top In Sexy New Photo

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Larsa Pippen is summer ready! The bronzed beauty took to Instagram to share a new snap in a white bikini with denim shorts and a cute, custom handbag.

Larsa Pippen aka the bikini queen looked incredible in her latest Instagram snap! The 45-year-old took to social media on June 16 to share a pic of herself rocking a cute summer outfit. In the shot, she donned a pair of high-waisted daisy duke shorts in a light-wash denim, with a barely-there white bikini top. She clutched a beige and brown bag in her right hand, which was embossed with her initials ‘LP’.

“Love my personalized bag from @lilyandbean thx Jenna,” she captioned the photo. Larsa accessorized with a silver watch and black sunglasses, as she allowed her straight hair to fall below her shoulders. The bronde beauty showed off her honey highlights, while posing in front of crystal blue waters. What a view!

Love my personalized bag from @lilyandbean thx Jenna

This isn’t the first time Larsa has proved she’s ready for summer. Just one day prior, she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie in her daisy duke shorts and an oversized beige sweatshirt. The pretty lady, who is known for showing off her bikini body on social media, certainly hasn’t let quarantine stop her from doing so. On June 10, she shared a sizzling pic of herself wearing a white bikini while sitting and posing by a pool and on June 7, she showed off another pic of herself in a peach-colored bikini while standing in front of the same mirror as her latest pic.

Larsa’s fit frame in her pics is the result of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She recently opened up to HollywoodLife about how she doesn’t believe in the fad diets that are popular nowadays, such as the keto diet, and just works hard at eating well-balanced meals. “I don’t think you can sustain that keto diet or the Atkins Diet,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us in May. “Personally, I don’t feel like those work. For me it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever.”