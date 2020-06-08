Larsa Pippen, 45, Stuns In Peach Colored Bikini & Vows To ‘Spread Happiness’ & ‘Positive Vibes’

Larsa Pippen wanted to wish her nearly two million followers on Instagram a ‘happy Sunday,’ taking to the social media platform to show off her impressively toned body in a peach-hued two-piece!

Larsa Pippen is soaking up the last few days of spring and getting ready for summer! The stunning mother-of-four, 45, took to her Instagram account on June 7 and showed off her trim bikini body in a new post. In the image, Larsa took a mirror selfie, putting her strong core and toned arms and legs on full display while rocking a peach colored bikini, courtesy of White Fox.

“Wake up, spread happiness and sparkle with positive vibes. Happy Sunday,” Larsa captioned the image. The stunning former Real Housewives of Miami star has essentially become social media’s bikini queen of quarantine! Time and again the gorgeous TV personality has shown off just how she was able to claim the title and still holds on to it to this very day!

In fact, on May 24, Larsa blessed the subjects of her kingdom with another Instagram post that put her tan, toned body front and center. In the image, Larsa was posed up perfectly on a pool-side lounge chair, wearing a black and yellow string bikini by Pretty Little Thing. While pulling her hair back, Larsa’s rippling abs were put on display, assuring her fans that she’s “got that summertime tan” totally working for her!

Of course, it takes a lot of effort for Larsa to stay in such great shape, and she spilled details on how she makes her exercise and diet work! “I don’t think you can sustain that keto diet or the Atkins Diet,” Larsa shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the popular low-carb plans. “Personally, I don’t feel like those work. For me it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever.”

“If you want to lose a couple of pounds, you have to eat a little bit less,” Larsa shared. “That’s the only thing that’s going to work for life, because you can do all these diets, you can start them, but I don’t feel like you can live that [way] forever. When you stop doing these diets and you go back to what you normally are used to, you’re going to have the same results that you had before. It’s a lifestyle of balance – eating right, feeling good about yourself, working out for your mind, your body, your soul. It’s all connected.”