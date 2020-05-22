Larsa Pippen Reveals Exactly What She Eats To Maintain Her Instagram Bikini Queen Status

Larsa Pippen doesn’t have to get bikini body ready. She always is. And it’s partly because of her healthy eating habits, which she is more than happy to share with fans.

Planning her meals for the week, eating healthily and shunning fad diets are Larsa Pippen’s secret weapons to achieving her stunning figure. The 45-year-old is sharing her wellness tips with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY as she celebrates the launch of her Larsa Pippen Fitness online platform. And the mom-of-four, who loves posting pics of herself in a bikini on Instagram, has a very sensible approach to healthy eating. “I don’t think you can sustain that keto diet or the Atkins Diet,” Larsa says about the popular low-carb plans. “Personally, I don’t feel like those work. For me it’s more it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever.”

“If you want to lose a couple of pounds, you have to eat a little bit less,” Larsa adds. “That’s the only thing that’s gonna work for life, because you can do all these diets, you can start them, but I don’t feel like you can live that [way] forever. When you stop doing these diets and you go back to what you normally are used to, you’re going to have the same results that you had before. It’s a lifestyle of balance – eating right, feeling good about yourself, working out for your mind, your body, your soul. It’s all connected.”

When it comes to eating Larsa says that preparation is key. “I’m really big on prepping what you eat for the whole week,” she says. “I cook every day for my kids. I have a menu that I draw up [for] all week so I know what we’re gonna eat. If you’re prepared like that you tend to eat healthier, as opposed to not knowing what you’re gonna eat and then you end up eating junk.”

Larsa breaks down her eating habits even further, saying, “For instance, today, I made oatmeal with a little bit of brown sugar, raisins and walnuts for breakfast. I have salmon, broccoli and brown rice that I’m going to make for lunch. And then for dinner I’ll have a salad with chicken breast. I love to eat.” She’s not big on snacks, but her children – Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 13, and Sophia, 11 – are. “If my kids want a snack I’ll make them a protein shake and I have that on my website,” she says, referring to Larsa Pippen Fitness, a subscription service offering fans a chance to work out with her and pick up food and lifestyle tips. “I do this thing with avocado, almond butter, almond milk and a little bit of honey and it’s so good. It’s so yummy.”

She’s not a big drinker but she clearly has a sweet tooth. “I do love chocolate,” Larsa says. “I love dessert and I’m known to make pies. Me and my kids make pies like twice a week – apple pie, pumpkin pie. I do cheat, but that’s normal. I’ll just do 10 extra squats that day. I’ll do 20 extra jumping jacks.”

It’s that balance between exercise and food that Larsa says works for her. She may work out five times a week, but her sessions are never longer than 40 minutes. “What you choose to eat is far more important than the amount of exercise you put in,” the estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen says. “The nutrition aspect helps to provide a balanced lifestyle. You have to do both. You cannot win if you just do one or the other.”