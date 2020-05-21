Larsa Pippen Reveals Her Go-To Exercise To Get Sexy Toned Legs As She Launches New Fitness Platform

If you’ve ever wondered how Larsa Pippen maintains her fab figure, you’re in luck. She’s dishing on her fave fitness move, as she reveals how fans can work out with her.

Larsa Pippen is sharing the secret to her shapely legs. The 45-year-old mom-of-four says that, when it comes to achieving her sexy, toned pins there is one particular exercise move that she swears by. And, surprisingly, it’s ridiculously simple and can be done without a fancy machine. “I do squats almost every day,” she tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, as she launches her new Larsa Pippen Fitness website.

When it comes to the humble squat, Larsa – who says she loves having “super toned legs” – is adamant that you can keep it simple. “You don’t need weights for that. You’re just [using] your own body weight,” she says. But, her devotion to squats is not for the faint-hearted. Forget one or two sets of eight reps and keep going. “I do 40 squats a set,” she says, noting that she does two sets in one session. “If you incorporate weights into that then you wouldn’t have to do so many. You would just do 12-15 reps.” When Larsa does use weights, she opts for 10-pound dumbbells.

There’s a reason why Larsa loves to focus on this part of her body. “I feel like for women, if you have strong legs, when you wear a dress you look so sexy,” she says. “Not only that, it changes the way you walk… It just changes the way you move.” Larsa’s 1.9 million Instagram followers are no strangers to her legs and the rest of her toned physique. The estranged wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen regularly posts pics of herself posing by her Los Angeles pool wearing sexy bikinis. Larsa – who’s mom to Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 13, and Sophia, 11 – is proud to show off the results of her hard work. “When you work hard, you want to see results and you want people to see what you’re doing and to motivate people to work out and feel good,” she says. “Just because you had a baby doesn’t mean you let yourself go.”

It’s that philosophy that is behind Larsa’s new business venture – a subscription service, offering fans a chance to do her workout plans and to get healthy eating and lifestyle tips. “My workouts vary between 20 to 40 minutes [long],” says the busy mom who exercises five days a week. Raised with four siblings, in a family that thrived on team sports and competing, Larsa was a cheerleader as a teen. As an adult she wove exercise into her lifestyle – running with her kids in a stroller when they were younger, playing tag with them when they got older, throwing herself into their physical activities today, even seeing who can swim the fastest.

When she and Scottie were together and he was still in the NBA she’d exercise with him too. “We used to share a trainer, so I’d work out with him and do his workouts too,” she says. “If he had to shoot [hoops] at night, I would go with him and run around the gym so we would both workout together.”

That dedication to exercise – to making your wellbeing a priority – is what Larsa hopes users will get from her new platform. “For me fitness is a lifestyle,” she says. “I really love doing it. It helps your mind, your body, and the balance it gives you is really important in life… A lot of times we get lost and we start focusing on other people or other things that are not necessarily good for you and this is the one thing that you can do for yourself and make time for yourself.”

Her love of squats sets the tone for her approach to fitness as a whole. “I’ve learned that you don’t need machines to get in shape,” Larsa says. “You just need dedication. If you have dedication you can definitely accomplish the same goal.” For more information about Larsa’s platform, go to LarsaPippenFitness.com.