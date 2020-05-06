Larsa Pippen, 45, Reveals She’s ‘Getting In Shape’ & Shows Off Abs In Neon Workout Outfit

Larsa Pippen’s latest Instagram pic showed her breaking a sweat in a very bright and sexy outfit!

Larsa Pippen, 45, isn’t about to lose her enviable figure during her time in self-isolation. She, along with many other A-list stars, are doing their best to stay in shape amid them being in quarantine where the results are nothing short of spectacular to gawk at. The mother-of-four posted an Instagram photo on Tuesday, May 5, with her firm abs on display in a neon green outfit that was the definition of curve-hugging. She added some height to her 5’2 frame by standing on her tippy toes while striking a fierce pose for the camera. Her day was also spent cooking and relaxing by the pool as she shared some Instagram stories of her making a delicious chicken dish and chilling outside with one of her sons.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has no doubt become one of the biggest social media stars over the past couple of years. Larsa often posts glamorous photos of her in outfits that range from sexy to seductive and everything in between which leave her almost 2 million followers at a loss for words. Her gorgeous backyard usually acts as a stunning backdrop when she shares these snaps of her in everything from a string bikini to a sheer top and we are continually here for it!

Larsa defined how amazing a crop top can look when she uploaded a pic of her sporting one on Saturday, May 2. The revealing ensemble also included a pair of very short shorts that highlighted her unbelievably toned legs. Short shorts are starting to make the rounds again as other stars, like Kendall Jenner, 24 and Harry Styles, 26, have been seen rocking them while out and about.

Woof! Larsa debuted her adorable new doggy named Cruz during her time in quarantine on Saturday, April 25. She, of course, stole focus from the pup by posing in just a bright green bikini for the cute photo.