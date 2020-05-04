Larsa Pippen, 45, Rocks Short-Shorts & Crop Top In Sexy New Quarantine Pic

Larsa Pippen ‘made waves’ on Instagram while flaunting her latest sexy look, one fit for the beach. Her short-shorts showed off her legs for days.

The sun’s out, and Larsa Pippen‘s shining. The former The Real Housewives of Miami star, 45, took to Instagram on Saturday, May 2, to show off another one of the sexy outfits that line her bottomless closet. Though she’s obviously unable to get out and about during quarantine, Larsa was still dressed to the nines for her chill afternoon in a comfy pair of hot pants and a crop top. The outfit comes courtesy of her tried and true favorite, PrettyLittleThing, and features high-cut, chambray dolphin shorts, paired with a long-sleeves, white top that ends in a knot just below her chest. She opted to go barefoot for her at-home photoshoot.

Larsa’s legs and abs are on point in her new photo, which you can check out below. Her hair and makeup are also completely styled, which is admirable during lockdown. A hairbrush? Don’t know her. Larsa appears to have perfected a salon-quality blowout, and inherited best friend Kim Kardashian‘s aptitude for creating a natural contour, strong eyebrows, and nude lips. No cameos from North West in this Instagram post, unfortunately. Larsa captioned her photo, “I make waves sometimes cause I know how to swim. Cute! Her famous friends and fans were tripping over themselves after seeing the gorgeous pic.

Her fellow former Housewife, Kim Zolciak Biermann, dropped tons of flame emojis in the comments. “Your [sic] so pretty from head to toe,” one admiring fan commented. “I absolutely love you!!! Soooo beautiful!!!” wrote another. “GOOD GOD ALMIGHTY.”

One day earlier, Larsa dazzled in a pink satin corset top, courtesy of Wild Fox Boutique. She told her fans she hoped they were “staying sane and safe” as she flaunted her outfit.