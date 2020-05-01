Larsa Pippen, 45, Rocks Super Sexy Corset Top & Natural Makeup In Quarantine

Summertime fine! Larsa Pippen’s quarantine ab workouts are paying off. The mom of four showed off her tiny waist in a plunging, pink corset in a new Instagram video on April 30!

Larsa Pippen is ready for summer, despite the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling all the fun. The former Real Housewives of Miami star, 45, checked in on her fans in a stunning video on Thursday night. Larsa showed off her fit physique in a sultry pink corset by Wild Fox Boutique.

“Hope you’re staying sane and safe,” she captioned the post, adding a red lips emoji. Larsa tagged the location on her post as “HOME” — A.K.A, LA, where she’s been cooking and sunbathing by the pool in quarantine. There’s a slew of bikini snaps that you should take a look at on her Instagram.

Larsa even took time to chat with fans in the comments on her new video selfie. She replied, “Love that” to one fan who wrote, “It’s a time for working on relationships with family and God.” Other fans inquired about her “amazing” body. “How you got four kids and look that good?” one fan asked. (HINT: Ab workouts!)

(Video credit: Larsa Pippen/Instagram)

Larsa and her ex-husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen are parents to daughter Sophia, 12, and sons, Scotty Jr., 19, Justin, 15, and Preston, 18. The exes, who married in July of 1997, split in November of 2018 — which came two years after Scottie initially filed for divorce in October of 2016.

Larsa cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. Around the same time, it was rumored that Larsa had cheated on Scottie with rapper, Future. However, an affair was never confirmed. She later denied the infidelity allegations on social media, and vowed to never speak negatively about Scottie. Larsa and Scottie’s divorce has not yet been finalized.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped her from looking forward to the future. Larsa recently admitted that she’s not shutting the door on the possibility of getting married again.

“Yes,” Larsa responded during a fan Q&A on April 29 when someone asked if she’d ever marry again. Another fan asked if she and Scottie are quarantining together, or just co-parenting, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Larsa confirmed that they’re “just co-parenting” at this time.