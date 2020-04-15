See Pic
Hollywood Life

Larsa Pippen Shows Off Toned Stomach & Reveals She’s Been ‘Cooking Up Some Abs’ In Quarantine

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Larsa Pippen is staying super productive during quarantine — just look at those rock hard abs! The beauty posted a stunning selfie in her workout gear amid lockdown.

Larsa Pippen has been cooking while in quarantine — cooking up some abs that is! The 45-year-old beauty took to Instagram on April 14 to share a sultry snap of herself, and her super fit body. “I’ve been cooking up some abs, it’s amazing how your body responds! Tag me if you’re on a fitness journey,” she captioned the post with a pink lips emoji. Larsa really showed off her toned tummy in the mirror selfie, as she rocked a red sports bra, grey pants, and black boxing gloves. Her brunette tresses were slicked back into a high bun, ensuring her hair was out of her face while working out

“You look amazing, ” one fan commented, while another wrote, “absolutely gorgeous.” Hundreds of other fans dropped heart eye emojis and fire emojis in the comments section. Though she may be staying home like most Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Larsa’s not letting it stop her from looking and feeling amazing! She took to Instagram on April 11 to share a gorgeous photo of herself standing outside in front of some lounge chairs while wearing a black bikini that helped show off her incredibly fit body.

Her latest photo was one of a few bikini pics she has shared since being in quarantine. Another one was posted on Mar. 28 and it showed her from the chest up. She wore a neon green bikini top and sunglasses as her hair was pulled back in a nigh ponytail. “The sun never stops shining,” she captioned the snapshot, proving she’s embracing the outdoors even if it’s only in her backyard.

In addition to her recent bikini posts, Larsa has been sharing throwback bikini posts since quarantine started in the middle of Mar. One of them, which was posted on Mar. 24, showed her standing on the sand on a beach while wearing a black sparkly choice. “My happy place, I can’t wait to get back,” she captioned it, reminiscing about the great outdoors. A few days before that, on Mar. 19, she shared one that showed her sitting on the sand in a bright blue bikini while rocking long blonde braids and shades. “Staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach. What are u guys doing to stay entertained?” she asked her followers in the caption for the pic.