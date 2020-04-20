Larsa Pippen Defends Herself Against Scottie Fans Who Troll Her Over ‘The Last Dance’ Tweets

Despite not being featured in last night’s premiere of ESPN’s documentary, ‘The Last Dance’ — which centers around her ex-husband’s life and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls — Larsa Pippen had a lot to say about Scottie and their 20-year marriage on social media.

Larsa Pippen has spoken. The ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen reacted to episode 2 of ESPN‘s The Last Dance, which focused heavily on the six-time NBA champion and how he was drastically underpaid during his tenure with the team. In a since-deleted tweet — that was seen by HollywoodLife staffers before it was removed — Larsa appeared to defend herself against fans who accused her of cheating on Scottie during their decades long marriage. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Larsa for comment.

“I was married for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on April 20. “People change and that’s what really happened. Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship a week so I know it’s beyond imagination. Cheating wasn’t the problem.”

Larsa and Scottie, who married in July of 1997, split in November of 2018. — This came two years after Scottie initially filed for divorce in October of 2016. The former Real Housewives of Miami star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. Around the same time, it was rumored that Larsa had cheated on Scottie with rapper, Future. However, an affair was never confirmed.

Days after she filed for divorce, Larsa addressed the cheating claims on social media.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him,” she wrote about Scottie in a note on her Instagram Stories on November 7, 2018. “My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that.”

She added, “He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is inane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life.”

Larsa and Scottie’s divorce has not yet been finalized. They share four children — daughter Sophia, 12, and sons, Scotty Jr., 19, Justin, 15, and Preston, 18.

It’s unclear what prompted Larsa to speak out about her marriage with Scottie. The television personality was not named or featured in the episode that focused on the origin of her ex’s life and career. Not to mention, Larsa even reposted positive tweets about Scottie after The Last Dance aired on April 19. Scottie has not responded to Larsa’s comments.

Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020

Larsa also tweeted her thanks to fans who were worried about her finances after the documentary chronicled Scottie’s lack of earnings with the ’90s Bulls. Alongside Michael Jordan in 1997-98, Scottie was widely considered the second best Bulls player and one of the best players in the league. The proof was in the stats — he ranked No. 1 in assists and steals and No. 2 in scoring, rebounds and minutes played. Yet, Scottie ranked 6th on the Bulls in salary and 122nd in the NBA in salary.

But, Larsa made sure to point out that Scottie made out very well, despite the salary disputes.

“Thx for your concern Scottie did ok,” Larsa wrote above a screen-grab of an article noting that her ex-husband brought in over $100 million in career earnings. Oh, the sarcasm of it all.