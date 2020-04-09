Kim Kardashian had an ‘unexpected cameo’ from her daughter, North West, 6, while the mogul and mother-of-four offered her Twitter and Instagram followers an at-home beauty routine!

Kim Kardashian was going about her day, making a glamorous makeup tutorial for her dedicated fans and admirers, when her eldest daughter, North West, 6, decided to make an impromptu appearance! The SKIMS mogul, 39, took to her Twitter account on April 9 to share an at-home beauty routine perfect for California’s current stay-at-home restrictions amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Filming the video in her guest bathroom, Kim setup a makeup light and proceeded to add makeup to her fresh face, courtesy of the KKW Beauty brand.

While blending her concealer, Kim noticed someone out of the corner of her eye. “Is it PE time?” Kim yelled while using a makeup sponge to ensure her makeup looked flawless. Soon, North stepped into frame, still in her pajamas with her beautiful, naturally curly hair flowing down her back. “So what are you doing, are you doing the yoga?” Kim asked her six-year-old. After highjacking her mom’s video, North climbed up on the toilet, and proceeded to explain how she would go about her physical education. “You know, I want to do…maybe the Sonic one, or the Pokemon one, or the Elsa one,” North shared with her mom. Completely unbothered by her mini-me daughter, Kim simply said “ok,” and in the next frame, North was gone — presumably to do her exercise activity.

Kim and her family — with husband Kanye West, 42, and three other children, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months — have been safely hunkered down in their house for a number of weeks amid California’s stay-at-home policy. And North has been taking every opportunity to fully entertain her famous mom. On her March 13 Instagram story, Kim highlighted North’s clear talent for architecture after she successfully built a tiny home for her Kim and Kanye dolls! The six-year-old even designed windows in the cardboard home so that the small replicas of her parents could “look out” and get some sun!

I’m walking you step-by-step through a quick and natural makeup routine for staying home. (With unexpected cameo from North) I’m using some of my @kkwbeauty essentials. Watch the full on my IGTV pic.twitter.com/IwcYzA4flT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2020

Even when she’s doing a makeup tutorial, Kim is always on mom duty. Spending time with her brood in quarantine has given her legions of fans a closer look at the mogul’s day-to-day life. Fans cannot wait to see what she shares next!