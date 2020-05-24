Larsa Pippen Proves Quarantine Isn’t Stopping Her From Getting ‘That Summer Time Tan’ — See Pic

Larsa Pippen is living her best life in the Memorial Day Weekend sunshine! The mom-of-four posted a poolside bikini pic as she worked on her tan.

Larsa Pippen is absolutely thriving while in quarantine! The 45-year-old shared a new shot of herself laying by the pool, lapping up the Memorial Day Weekend sunshine. “I got that summertime tan,” the former Real Housewives of Miami star captioned the shot. She certainly does! Larsa wore a black and yellow floral bikini as she laid back on a sun chair with her hands above her head, and shielded her eyes from the sun with dark shades. “You are flawless,” one fan commented, as hundreds of others dropped heart eye and fire emojis in the comments section.

Earlier in the week, Larsa spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how she maintains her enviable figure. The mom-of-four, who loves posting pics of herself in a bikini on Instagram, has a very sensible approach to healthy eating. “I don’t think you can sustain that keto diet or the Atkins Diet,” Larsa says about the popular low-carb plans. “Personally, I don’t feel like those work. For me it’s more it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever.”

“If you want to lose a couple of pounds, you have to eat a little bit less,” Larsa adds. “That’s the only thing that’s gonna work for life, because you can do all these diets, you can start them, but I don’t feel like you can live that [way] forever. When you stop doing these diets and you go back to what you normally are used to, you’re going to have the same results that you had before. It’s a lifestyle of balance – eating right, feeling good about yourself, working out for your mind, your body, your soul. It’s all connected.”

When it comes to eating Larsa says that preparation is key. “I’m really big on prepping what you eat for the whole week,” she says. “I cook every day for my kids. I have a menu that I draw up [for] all week so I know what we’re gonna eat. If you’re prepared like that you tend to eat healthier, as opposed to not knowing what you’re gonna eat and then you end up eating junk.”