Larsa Pippen, 45, Proves She Can Rock Daisy Dukes As Well As She Does Bikinis In Sexy New Pic

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to talk about energy and share a mirror selfie that showed off her figure in a stylish tan sweatshirt and flattering short Daisy Dukes.

Larsa Pippen, 45, is looking incredible in her latest Instagram snapshot! In the pic, which was posted on June 15, the beauty is posing while standing in the mirror and taking a selfie while holding her phone. She’s wearing a loose-fitting tan sweatshirt and very short Daisy Dukes and has her long locks down and straight as she rocks pretty eye shadow and lipstick.

“A person’s energy and the aura they give off never lies. Sweatshirt: @prettylittlething,” she captioned the post, promoting the fashionable PrettyLittleThing clothing line.

Once the pic was posted, fans swarmed the comments section to compliment Larsa and her incredible fit figure. “You are just flawless,” one follower wrote while another called her “a natural beauty.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and another simply wrote, “gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time Larsa has wowed her fans with her eye-catching pics. The pretty lady is known for usually showing off sexy bikinis on social media and she hasn’t let quarantine stop her from doing so. On June 10, she shared a sizzling pic of herself wearing a white bikini while sitting and posing by a pool and on June 7, she showed off another pic of herself in a peach-colored bikini while standing in front of the same mirror as her latest pic.

Larsa’s fit frame in her pics is the result of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She recently opened up to HollywoodLife about how she doesn’t believe in the fad diets that are popular nowadays, such as the keto diet, and just works hard at eating well-balanced meals. “I don’t think you can sustain that keto diet or the Atkins Diet,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us in May. “Personally, I don’t feel like those work. For me it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever.”