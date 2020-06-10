Larsa Pippen, 45, Makes The Most Of Quarantine Life With New Bikini Pic By The Pool

Larsa Pippen showed off her ‘daily look’: a white string bikini, perfect for summer! The ‘RHOM’ alum’s comments section was flooded with fire emojis.

Larsa Pippen, 45, knows how to take a good photo. This was evident when she shared a hot selfie of herself posing in a white string bikini, a set from fast fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing, on June 10! “My daily look,” the former The Real Housewives of Miami star captioned her photo, which was taken by the pool.

Larsa looked extra fierce thanks to a pair of black shades and her caramel-streaked hair tied up in a high, sassy ponytail. “Hot,” Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, commented, and YouTuber Erika Costell agreed with that sentiment by leaving fire emojis.

Larsa has been updating her Instagram grid with a number of bikini selfies throughout her quarantine. On June 7, the influencer and Kardashian confidant shared a photo of herself rocking a peach swimwear set from White Fox, writing, “Wake up, spread happiness and sparkle with positive vibes. Happy Sunday.” On May 24, she wowed fans with a selfie of herself sizzling in a different bikini from Pretty Little Thing!

Despite the influx of bikini pictures, Larsa isn’t ignoring the fight against racial injustice that has grown even stronger after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man and father, died while under police custody on May 25. George’s death especially struck an emotional chord in Larsa, who took to her Instagram on May 29 to write, “As a mother raising 4 black children in America it’s more than devastating and heart breaking to see the insecurity, lack of exposure, and ignorance that continues on a daily basis especially in modern times.”

“No one should ever have to live in fear based on their skin color!,” Larsa continued. “This despicable behavior continues to happen daily. It’s time for change now.” Larsa shares her four children — sons Scotty Pippen Jr., 19, Preston Pippen, 18, Justin Pippen, 15, and daughter Sophia Pippen, 12 — with her estranged husband Scottie Pippen.

Larsa has also reminded her nearly two million Instagram followers to vote in the presidential primaries, and to demand justice for Breonna Taylor (a Black woman who was shot by police inside her own apartment). Larsa sets an example of how celebrities should use their big platforms to not only promote themselves, but social justice causes as well.