Larsa Pippen, 45, Glows In Flattering Red Dress While Draped In Luxurious Diamonds

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself posing with a female friend while dressed to impress in a bright red gown with a sexy slit on the side.

Larsa Pippen, 45, is one glamorous lady! The eye-catching beauty shared a new Instagram pic with her followers on June 27 and it proved she knows how to dress sexy and classy at the same time! In the snapshot, she’s standing and posing with a female friend while showing off a silky red dress that has spaghetti straps and a high slit on the side and she’s also wearing jewelry with incredible diamonds, including a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and a huge ring.

Larsa’s friend looks just as gorgeous in a similar white silky gown with spaghetti straps and her own diamond jewelry. Larsa addressed the most likely expensive bling in the caption for her post and it revealed her love for the gem. “💎 are forever,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on Larsa’s pretty pic and they couldn’t help but gush over how amazing she looked. “Absolutely gorgeous both 🔥🔥,” one follower wrote. “Love you Larsa.. yup you sure are. a dime,” another complimented. “Simply beautiful,” a third added.

Before Larsa posted her latest pic, she impressed with a different one on June 24. In it, she was flaunting a green and black animal print swimsuit with cut-outs as she sat back by the pool. She also wore square-shaped sunglasses and confidently showed off her curves as one foot was placed in the water. She chose to ask her followers about their favorite song in the caption for the photo but many of them still commented on her head-turning appearance.

Now that summer is here, we expect Larsa to post many more pics that show her in summer gear and we guarantee her fans are going to love it! Her time in quarantine also gave her an opportunity to share various pics from her backyard and they just as captivating as her most recent ones. We can’t wait to see what she shows us next!