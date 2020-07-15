Larsa Pippen Posts New Bikini Pic Along With The Exact Daily Workout She Does To Stay So Toned

If anyone knows what it takes to maintain a fit and toned figure, it’s Larsa Pippen! The former reality star just shared a new workout secret with her millions of followers.

Larsa Pippen certainly knows a thing or two about staying fit while in quarantine! The television personality, who recently celebrated her 46th birthday, shared a new bikini selfie with her nearly 2 million followers on July 14. Larsa also revealed a new workout tip in the photo caption: “My morning workout today 20 laps in the pool,” the former Kardashian BFF wrote. In the snap, Larsa donned a barely-there black two piece, which highlighted her quarantine workout results.

Earlier in the week, Larsa even shared a clip of herself in a pair of grey leggings and a cropped top while giving fans a glimpse at her ab and booty workout. “New video on the site!!,” she captioned the July 10 Instagram video. In the clip, Larsa performed a series of push ups and wide mountain climbers, as she worked out on a yoga mat monogrammed with her initials.

“Killing the game,” one fan commented. We couldn’t agree more! The Real Housewives of Miami alum is no stranger to sharing workout tips and inspiration. On July 2, she posted a “full body HIIT” video in which she demonstrates how to execute the workout move by move. She started with front squats, then moved onto dead lifts, back lunges and low rows in 30 second intervals.

Shortly after launching her new fitness platform, Larsa sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I do squats almost every day,” Larsa told us. “You don’t need weights for that. You’re just [using] your own body weight.” Larsa explained that she does “40 squats a set,” but you’d only have to do “12-15 reps” if you “incorporate weights” (she prefers to use 10-pound dumbbells).

The estranged wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen regularly posts pics of herself posing by her Los Angeles pool wearing bikinis. Larsa – who’s mom to Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 13, and Sophia, 11 – is proud to show off the results of her hard work. “When you work hard, you want to see results and you want people to see what you’re doing and to motivate people to work out and feel good,” she says. “Just because you had a baby doesn’t mean you let yourself go.”