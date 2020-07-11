Larsa Pippen showed off her latest workout, which included an intense series of push ups and mountain climbers, while wearing a grey activewear set.

Larsa Pippen is staying fit while in quarantine! The television personality, who recently celebrated her 46th birthday, shared a new clip of herself in a pair of grey leggings and a cropped top while showing off her latest workout. “New video on the site!!,” she captioned the July 10 Instagram video. In the clip, Larsa gave fans a glimpse at her intense booty workout, which involved a series of push ups and wide mountain climbers. The former Kardashian BFF wore her hair in a half up, half down style as she worked out on a yoga mat monogrammed with her initials.

“Killing the game,” one fan commented. We couldn’t agree more! The Real Housewives of Miami alum is no stranger to sharing workout tips and inspiration. On July 2, she posted a “full body HIIT” video in which she demonstrates how to execute the workout move by move. She started with front squats, then moved onto dead lifts, back lunges and low rows in 30 second intervals.

Larsa looked like a trustworthy teacher with her toned physique, which she showed off in an olive green crop top and yoga pants set! Fans were impressed with Larsa’s expertise. “Larsa!!! You make it look so easy,” one follower wrote, and another commented, “I love the dedication get it in mamaaa.”

Shortly after launching her new fitness platform, Larsa sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I do squats almost every day,” Larsa told us. “You don’t need weights for that. You’re just [using] your own body weight.” Larsa explained that she does “40 squats a set,” but you’d only have to do “12-15 reps” if you “incorporate weights” (she prefers to use 10-pound dumbbells).

The estranged wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen regularly posts pics of herself posing by her Los Angeles pool wearing bikinis. Larsa – who’s mom to Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 13, and Sophia, 11 – is proud to show off the results of her hard work. “When you work hard, you want to see results and you want people to see what you’re doing and to motivate people to work out and feel good,” she says. “Just because you had a baby doesn’t mean you let yourself go.”