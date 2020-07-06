Happy 46th Birthday, Larsa Pippen: 9 Pics Of The Kardashian Bestie Wearing Mini Dresses

Larsa Pippen turns 46 today, July 6 — and she’s never looked better! Join us in celebrating her big day with a look back at her best mini dresses!

It’s Larsa Pippen‘s 46th birthday! And, what better way to celebrate than with a trip down memory lane to remember her sexiest ensembles? The television personality is known for her love of mini dresses — aka, her go-to style for a night on the town with the Kardashian sisters, or the red carpet. Take a look back at her best mini dress moments in our attached gallery!

From leather, to latex, silk or velvet, Larsa’s worn it all. And, the same goes for silhouettes, patterns and colors. The mom of 4 — Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 13, and Sophia, 11 — loves a simple neon dress, but then, she’ll show up to a red carpet in a bolder look, just as she did to a PrettyLittleThing event in November of 2018. Larsa was on hand to support friend Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) at the model’s launch party for her collaboration with the brand. Larsa’s fashion risk — which included a chest-baring, latex mini dress with cutouts — certainly paid off.

Larsa’s not afraid to show off her curves on any occasion, and she’s only getting better with age. The former Real Housewives of Miami star lives and maintains a healthy lifestyle thanks to her new Larsa Pippen Fitness website.

HollywoodLife exclusively learned about the new venture in an exclusive interview with Larsa, who also took us inside her food and workout diary.

“For me it’s more it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever,” Larsa — who works out five times per week for no longer than 40 minutes — said during the May interview. “It’s a lifestyle of balance – eating right, feeling good about yourself, working out for your mind, your body, your soul. It’s all connected.”

When it comes to eating right, Larsa believes that preparation is key. “I’m really big on prepping what you eat for the whole week,” she said. “I cook every day for my kids. I have a menu that I draw up [for] all week so I know what we’re gonna eat. If you’re prepared like that you tend to eat healthier, as opposed to not knowing what you’re gonna eat and then you end up eating junk.”

On the day of our interview, Larsa walked us through what she consumes in a regular day.

Breakfast: Oatmeal with a little bit of brown sugar, raisins and walnuts for breakfast.

Lunch: Salmon, broccoli and brown rice.

Dinner: Salad with chicken breast.

Although Larsa isn’t big on snacking, she said her kids are the opposite — but, that’s where her new fitness site comes in. “If my kids want a snack I’ll make them a protein shake and I have that on my website,” she noted. “I do this thing with avocado, almond butter, almond milk and a little bit of honey and it’s so good. It’s so yummy.” Larsa added that she’s not a big alcohol drinker, however, she loves dessert, especially pie!