From the way she was glowing, January Jones might reconsider changing her name to ‘July.’ The ‘Mad Men’ actress was a stunning summer vision while relaxing poolside in a sparkly bikini.

January Jones, 42, didn’t write a lot when she captioned her July 13 Instagram post. “Heat dome. (It’s a thing, look it up),” she wrote, referring to the “high-pressure circulation in the atmosphere acts like a dome or cap, trapping heat at the surface and favoring the formation of a heatwave” (per the National Ocean Service.) So, not only was the Spinning Out actress’s post totally glamorous — she wore a multi-colored, sparkly bikini — but it was also educational.

The Mad Men star also wore a glittery headband that gave her a very chic ‘do. She accessorized the look with a pair of sparkle-covered sunglasses and a golden necklace. The look received “10s” across the board from her fans. “Omg that suit!!!” “Adorable! Who are you wearing?” “That suit is [fire]” “I love how your headband, sunglasses, and bikini all match/ complement each other.”

January has made a substantial claim to being the “Queen of the Summer” during this warm season. At the start of May, January posed half-submerged in the pool in an emerald-colored two-piece. “Morning lap swim!” she said while wearing sunglasses, giant hoop earrings, and a very dry up-do. A few days later, she modeled a maroon/wine-colored swimsuit. “What to dooooo…..??” she captioned the shot of her resting with her chin on her fist. “Ps. I’d like my reps to add teacher, dancer(tap and interpretive), aesthetician, zoologist, basketball coach, and chef to my resume, please. Synchronized swimming and French upcoming. Ciao”

Fans have, for the most part, been very supportive, complementary, and polite with these bikini posts. January expressed appreciation to all her followers by posing in a striped bikini and flashing the peace sign. “Thanks and [peace] for all the insta love.”

It hasn’t all been bikinis and sunshine for January. During this time in quarantine, especially in response to the killing of George Floyd, January has taken time to reflect on the racial inequality in America. On June 1, January shared a rare photo of her eight-year-old son, Xander Dane Jones, holding up a sign with George’s last words — “I Can’t Breathe.” She promised that she will continue to talk to my child about inequality. And I promise to do all I can to learn more.”