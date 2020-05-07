January Jones, 42, Stuns In New Makeup-Free Bikini Photo By The Pool

January Jones looked positively gorgeous while relaxing outside in a very revealing outfit!

Hot mama alert! January Jones, 42, is making the most out of her time in self-isolation. The former Mad Men star posted a sultry Instagram photo of her chilling by the pool in a red bikini on Wednesday, May 6. She went makeup-free for the snap while joking about the lack of work she’s had while quarantined in the hopes that maybe things will pick up with a new career. “What to dooooo…..?? Ps. I’d like my reps to add teacher, dancer (tap and interpretive), aesthetician, zoologist, basketball coach and chef to my resume please,” she wrote as the caption. “Synchronized swimming and French upcoming. Ciao.” Fans of the blonde bombshell could not get over how amazing she looked in the pic with many commenting on how she appeared half her age.

This isn’t the first time that the Emmy nominee has left fans in a complete state of shock over her enviable figure and beautiful face over the past week. She shared another bikini-related pic on Monday, May 3, except this time she was in the pool and cracking a big smile for the camera. The mother-of-one radiated positive energy in her barely there green bathing suit while wishing her mother a Happy Birthday as the caption.

So many A-list celebs like January have been sharing many social media photos of them either in their bikinis or sexy lingerie during their time at-home. Others who have practically broken the internet while doing this include Oscar winner Halle Berry, 53, former Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, 47, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, 22, and singer Jessie J, 32.

Sofia has done this not once but twice on her popular Instagram account! She posed from the backside (with her husband Joe Manganiello, 43, likely taking the photo) in a string bikini during a “patio picnic” in late April. But wait… there’s more! She got cheekier days later with her lookalike niece Claudia Vergara, 26, where they struck a similar pose during a sunny outing!