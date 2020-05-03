January Jones, 42, Stuns In Tiny Green Bikini Top As She Wishes Her Mom A Happy Birthday — See Pic

January Jones took to Instagram to share a gorgeous smiling photo of herself showing off her toned body in a green bikini while going for a ‘morning lap swim.’

January Jones, 42, is looking better than ever while in quarantine and her latest photo proves it! The actress shared an eye-catching photo of herself smiling and posing in a green bikini while going for a morning swim and in it, she looked fantastic. She also wore sunglasses and jewelry, including hoop earrings and a necklace in the snapshot and used the caption for the photo to give a shout-out to her mom for her birthday. “Morning lap swim! Happy Birthday Mom! 💙” the caption read. The blonde beauty also shared a few pics from her lap to her Instagram story and left a caption that advised her followers by writing “don’t forget your flotation devices.”

It didn’t take long for fans to leave positive comments on January’s pic once she posted it. “Truly a beautiful woman 💙💚” one follower wrote while another agreed by writing “beautiful picture of you.” Others simply said, “Wow” and exclaimed that she is “so pretty!”

This isn’t the first time January stunned in something green. Who could forget her amazing green jumpsuit at the 2015 Emmy Awards? The epic fashion choice was strapless and helped her show off her slim figure on the red carpet. She also looks great in other colors too like red, which she showed off when she wore a red dress in some pics she posted to Instagram in Dec. 2019. The dress included a plunging neckline with a lacy lining, a fitted waist and a draping skirt bottom.

Since we’re used to being impressed by January’s awesome fashion sense and fitting figure, her latest photos are no surprise and we hope to see more soon. It’s great to know she’s staying healthy and active in quarantine!