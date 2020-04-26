Sofia Vergara, 47, Stuns In A Blue Bikini During ‘Patio Picnic’ With Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara left little to the imagination during a fun outing with her hunky husband Joe Manganiello!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Sofia Vergara, 47, and her hubby Joe Manganiello, 43, enjoyed some fun in the sun during a “patio picnic” on Saturday, April 25. The stunning actress posted an Instagram collage taken at what looked to be the backyard of her massive house where the first pic left millions of her fans completely stunned. Sofia posed from her backside while wearing nothing but a skimpy blue bikini that showed off her unbelievable figure. She had her hands in the air and her gorgeous brown hair cascading down her back while sporting just a hat as an accessory. Meanwhile Joe, who is know for having one of the best physiques in Hollywood, put his chiseled arms on display in another pic where he scarfed down on some food in a black t-shirt and Oakland Raiders-themed shorts.

The superbly attractive couple also had a special guest for their fun outing in the form of her son Manolo‘s dog Baguette! His precious pup looked to be having a blast while relaxing amid all the yummy food they were devouring that included a bunch of fruit, crackers and cheese options. Sofia got a little more dressed up later on in the day when she posted an Instagram story of her sporting a strapless multi-colored dress for the dessert portion of their meal.

Sofia and sexiness go together like peanut butter and jelly. The former Modern Family star has a history of wearing sizzling outfits at every event she goes to and television appearance she attends. She wore a gorgeous, curve-hugging outfit on her way to an America’s Got Talent taping in early March that consisted of a black and yellow coat from Versace over a long-sleeved black top and fitted light blue jeans.

She and hubby Joe also looked absolutely fabulous during a date night in Las Vegas days beforehand. She showed off her unbelievable two-piece ensemble, which included a strapless top and detailed skirt that showed off just a glimpse of her toned midsection. Joe looked equally as attractive in a gray suit with white button down, as the pair posed for a few photos before enjoying their night!