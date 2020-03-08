Sofia Vergara, 47, Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging Outfit On The Way To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Taping

Sofia Vergara looked fantastic in a flattering Versace jacket over a fitted shirt and jeans when she stepped out to fulfill her place as a judge on an episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Sofia Vergara, 47, proved her confidence is still in full force after saying goodbye to Modern Family when she strutted her stuff outside America’s Got Talent on Mar. 7 and it was incredible to see! The actress has a new job as a judge on the reality competition show’s 15th season and she made sure to arrive in style to a taping of an episode by wearing Versace. She was spotted in a black and yellow coat from the designer over a long-sleeved black top and fitted light blue jeans when she walked outside toward the Los Angeles studio. She also wore black backless open-toe high heels with the look which gave her enough height to show off her slim body.

Sofia’s outing comes just over a week after she made headlines for being announced as the new judge on America’s Got Talent. The new gig will have her sitting behind a panel and judging people who have all kinds of interesting talents. She will work alongside Heidi Klum, 46, who is returning to the show after taking a season off. “I am so happy to join my new family on @agt,” Sofia captioned a pic of the show’s set on Instagram on Feb. 27. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the new talent and have fun with all you guys!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🎉🎉🎉🍾.”

Sofia’s announcement was posted six days after she filmed the series finale of Modern Family on Feb. 21. The talented beauty played the role of Gloria Pritchett on the show for 11 years so it was an understandably emotional experience for her. She shared numerous pics and videos to her social media page during her last day on set of the beloved sitcom and they had fans in tears. From a full cast and crew pose to clips of her kissing and hugging her “real family”, her posts proved the show will be missed.

We look forward to seeing how Sofia does on this season of America’s Got Talent! With her intelligence and fun personality, we can guarantee her addition will be truly beneficial!