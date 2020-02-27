Sofia Vergara Confirmed As ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Judge & Heidi Klum’s Returning

Sofia Vergara just wrapped filming the series finale for ‘Modern Family’ and she already has a new gig. The actress is joining ‘America’s Got Talent’ as a judge, and Heidi Klum will be returning to the panel.

America’s Got Talent is going to get spicier for season 15. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, 47, has been confirmed as a judge, and longtime panelist Heidi Klum, 46, will be returning to the show after taking a season off. This is a quick turnaround for Sofia, who just finished playing Gloria Pritchett on the ABC sitcom Modern Family for the past 11 years. She was seen in tearful social media videos on Feb. 23 after the show filmed its final scene, which will air later this spring. Now its onward and upward to AGT.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” the Colombian-born beauty said in a statement to our sister site Variety. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!” HollywoodLife.com told you on Dec. 19, 2019 that Sofia had been meeting with the show. A source close to production revealed to us, “We can confirm that a meeting with Sofia was held where a variety of projects were discussed, including AGT. We are actively talking to a number of people about the open judge seats on AGT.

Heidi is excited to be back in her AGT judge’s chair. She was a member of the panel from 2013-2018, before leaving to do America’s Got Talent: Champions and focus on her new Amazon Prime Video fashion competition series Making the Cut. She’ll be joining AGT mainstays Howie Mandel, 64, and Simon Cowell, 60, on the panel, with Terry Crews returning as host. “I’m so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie and Terry,” Heidi wrote in a tweet. “The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake.”

Spice Girl Mel B., 44, exited AGT along with Heidi following season 13. They were replaced in season 14 by Julianne Hough, 31, and Gabrielle Union, 47, who were ultimately let go after just one season in Nov. 2019. The move wasn’t without controversy, as Variety reported at the time that Gabrielle “was subjected to a very specific critique — that her rotating hair styles were ‘too black’ for the audience of AGT,” in a note she allegedly received on half a dozen occasions, according to four anonymous sources. Gab made it clear in a tweet she was heartbroken about not being asked back, and thanked fans. On Nov. 27, 2019 she wrote, “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful.”