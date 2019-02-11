‘AGT’ Shocker: Julianne Hough & Gabrielle Union Join As Judges — What About Heidi & Mel B?

‘America’s Got Talent’ is switching things up in season 14! Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union have joined as new judges alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. What does this mean for Heidi Klum and Mel B?!

Julianne Hough, 30, and Gabrielle Union, 46, are the two new judges of America’s Got Talent season 14. They’ll be replacing Heidi Klum, 45, and Mel B, 43, who will not be returning for season 14. Simon Cowell, 59, and Howie Mandel, 63, will both be returning as judges. Terry Crews, 50, will remain the host of the show, officially taking over AGT hosting duties from Tyra Banks, 45. Terry is currently the host of AGT: The Champions.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.” She also added: “As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

Heidi and Mel B have been judges on the show since season 8. Heidi is currently working on her new Amazon show with Tim Gunn, 65, after leaving Project Runway. Mel B is set to go on tour with the Spice Girls starting in March 2019. Julianne is no stranger to judging. She was a judge on Dancing With the Stars for multiple seasons after being one of the professional dancers. Gabrielle is best known for her roles in Being Mary Jane and Bring It On. In addition to judging AGT, she will also be starring alongside Jessica Alba, 37, in the Bad Boys TV spinoff, L.A.’s Finest. Auditions for the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent are still underway. Season 14 will premiere later this year.