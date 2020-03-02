Sofia Vergara, 47, Cozies Up To Husband Joe Manganiello, In A Midriff-Baring Dress In Vegas

Viva Las Vegas! Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, enjoyed the night life of Vegas to its fullest, with Sofia showing off her skin in a gorgeous midriff dress!

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas — unless you’re Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello! The couple shared a slew of photos to Sofia’s Instagram on March 1 from their night out in Sin City. In the first few snaps, the Modern Family actress, 47, cozied up to her husband of four years, 43, and beamed at the camera. Sofia showed off her gorgeous two-piece ensemble, which included a strapless top and detailed skirt that showed off just a glimpse of her toned midsection. Joe looked equally as attractive in a gray suit with white button down, as the pair posed for a few photos before enjoying their night!

Joe and Sofia’s time in Vegas appeared to show off the best the city had to offer. One photo from the carousel post featured a delicious, decadent display of seafood at one of Vegas’s many restaurants. The final image featured three of Joe and Sofia’s pals cozying up together with two Vegas club performers just behind them, decked out in full costume! “Vegas last night,” Sofia captioned her post.

Sofia and Joe’s outing may have been an impromptu celebration as the actress was recently confirmed as a judge for the upcoming 15th season of America’s Got Talent! It’s an exciting new gig for Sofia, who recently wrapped playing Gloria Pritchett on the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom Modern Family. Naturally, Sofia was positively overjoyed and made the announcement herself on Instagram! “I am so happy to join my new family on @agt This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the new talent and have fun with all you guys!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🎉🎉🎉🍾,” Sofia captioned the pic on Feb. 27, which featured her name between returning judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum!

There’s no doubt that Sofia and Joe’s lives are full with a lot of exciting new ventures coming their way! The pair are always such a delight to see out and about together. And with Sofia’s new gig as judge on AGT, we can only hope that Joe will be there to support her along the way!