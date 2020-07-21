Larsa Pippen’s Adorable Daughter, 12, Is As Tall As Her Mom As The Pair Wear Look-Alike Bikinis

Larsa Pippen and daughter Sophia Pippen were pretty in pink in a new Instagram photo. The mother-daughter duo rocked matching bikinis and looked adorable!

How cute are these two? Larsa Pippen got her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia Pippen, to pose for a mommy and me shot on Instagram, where they rocked matching bathing suits. Larsa, 46, and Sophia are both wearing pink bikinis from White Fox’s “Butterfly Swim” collection. While the two-pieces are cut differently, they’re decorated with the same butterfly pattern. Larsa also donned a pink butterfly sarong from the line.

At 12-years-old, Sophia is already almost taller than her mother. She certainly inherited her father, NBC legend Scottie Pippen‘s genes. As did her older brothers, Scotty Pippen Jr, 19, and Preston Pippen, 18. Larsa recently posted a photo with her boys on Instagram, and they were basically towering over her. Her sons, who are both basketball players like dad, looked like they came off the court before posing with their mother.

She, of course, was rocking one of her signature crop tops, and a pair of Daisy Dukes. She captioned the photo, “Our team is good we don’t need a mascot.” Larsa, who’s no stranger to sharing a bikini post on Instagram, recently shared the secret to her incredible figure. She swims 20 laps in the pool every morning.

She shared another workout recently, demonstrating how she keeps her butt toned and swimsuit ready. It’s intense. Larsa does dozens of pushups and wide mountain climbers as part of a full body HIIT routine. She also completes series of lunges, squats, rows, and dead lifts to achieve her fitness goals.