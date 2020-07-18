Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid & 4 More Stars Biking In Swimsuits — See Pics

Hollywood’s hottest stars love an outdoor bike ride in their comfiest swim suits & bikini tops! Take a look at celebs including Jennifer Lopez & Gigi Hadid and more getting their sweat on!

Celebrities pull off their best multi-tasking when trying to fit in a summer workout. Why? Well, who has the time to sweat, get a tan by the pool and focus on work — all in one day? Stars like Jennifer Lopez, 50, and many more have slipped on their best bathing suits to hit the pavement for bike rides, killing two birds with one stone — they’re getting in a workout AND soaking up the sun at the same time! We’ve rounded up the hottest stars who love biking in swimsuits and bikinis, as seen in our attached gallery!

One star who loves hopping on two wheels with her abs out is J.Lo. The mom of two, who’s been spending a lot of time in the Hamptons this summer, has been photographed on many occasions riding bikes with her fiance Alex Rodriguez. The Hustlers actress, 50, and the Yankees legend enjoyed a day on their bikes over the Fourth of July weekend. Jennifer and Alex, who’ve decided to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were pictured wearing protective face coverings during the holiday outing, while Jen rocked a throwback Guess one-piece and daisy duke shorts.

A few days later, J-Lo was spotted cruising around the Hamptons once again. — This time, she stepped up her bike game by hitting the streets on an ElliptiGO bike on July 12. The modern two-wheeler is an elliptical bike that helps with training outdoors. Jennifer appeared to operate the high-tech piece of equipment with ease as she worked up a sweat in a tie-dye face mask. The “On The Floor” singer showed off her toned tummy in a black sports bra and printed leggings.

Gigi Hadid, 25, was another star who enjoyed riding around on a bike in her bikini top! The star could be seen soaking up the sun in a black swim top on Miami beach back in 2015 and she looked so glam. She finished her look with stacked bracelets, black shorts and a pair of Nike sneakers.

Jennifer is just one of many stars whose go-to summer activities include bike riding in bikini tops. Ashley Tisdale, Sofia Richie and many more stars have been pictured doing the same, whether it’s the busy streets of LA, Miami, or New York. See these stars and more in our attached gallery!