Jennifer Lopez was spotted showing off her incredible abs in a flattering black and white workout outfit while riding a special ElliptiGO bike with friends.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, spent the day staying healthy and strong on July 11 when she opted to go out for a special bike ride with friends. The singer looked incredibly fit while wearing a black crop top and black and white patterned leggings during the outing and made sure to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic by also wearing a tie-dye face mask. She had her long locks tied back in a bun and wore white sneakers.

During her latest outdoor workout, Jennifer was riding an ElliptiGO bike, which is an elliptical bike that helps her get her training in when she can’t go to the gym. At one point, she was standing up straight and tall on the two-wheeler and looked as confident as could be while enjoying her natural surroundings. She rode on a street and by a beach under the sun, proving she’s not letting a virus stop her from taking in a beautiful scenery!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jennifer riding a bike during a workout. She was seen riding one over the July 4 weekend in East Hampton, NY. She wore a more casual outfit that time, which included a black Guess tank top and Daisy Dukes, and she also wore a white face mask and sunglasses.

Jennifer was joined by her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, during her East Hampton bike ride. Although he was photographed separately, he wasn’t far behind her and showed off a white long-sleeved shirt and pair of gray pants. He also stayed safe while wearing a helmet and black face mask and also added sunglasses to his look.

Although Jennifer and Alex have been staying together during the pandemic, they made sure to celebrate July 4 by playing backyard baseball at their home in Long Island, NY. The former New York Yankees player took to Instagram to share a fun clip from the amazing day and in it, J.Lo could be seen hitting the ball with a blue bat while wearing a light blue button-down shirt, denim shorts, and a sun hat. He also took some swings as friends cheered them on and they flashed smiling faces.