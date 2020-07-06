See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez, 50, Is A Daisy Dukes Queen Bike Riding With A-Rod Over Holiday Weekend 

Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are photographed going for a bike ride in East Hampton 4th Of July weekend Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5175326 050720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emmy Rossum displays her legs while shopping for new appliances at Snyder Diamond in Santa Monica. Pictured: Emmy Rossum BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Courtney Stodden seen out taking her dogs for a walk in Hollywood wearing a hat which is believed to belong to Brian Austin Green who she was seen out with over the weekend. 17 Jun 2020 Pictured: Courtney Stodden. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681597_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 64 Photos.
News Editor

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed the outdoors while in East Hampton, New York over the July 4th holiday weekend. The couple was spotted riding bikes together while wearing protective face coverings

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, as seen in new photos of the couple riding bikes together. The singer 50, and former Yankee, 44, were spotted biking on the sunny streets of East Hampton, along with an unidentified friend. Jennifer showed off her incredibly toned arms and legs in a pair of denim short shorts and a tank by Guess — which was fitting, seeing as Jennifer returned as the face of brand in January, for its spring 2020 campaign.

Jennifer Lopez riding bikes
Jennifer Lopez on a bike ride in East Hampton over the July 4th holiday weekend. (Photo credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Jennifer wore her brunette hair back in a tight bun for the casual bike ride. She wore tinted sunglasses and a white face covering over her mouth and nose amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the globe. The mother of two pedaled her silver and white bike in a pair of designer sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez riding bikes
Jennifer Lopez on a bike ride in East Hampton over the July 4th holiday weekend. (Photo credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Alex, who was photographed separately, wasn’t far behind his fiancee. He was pictured riding a black bike nearby, dressed in a pair of grey sweatpants and a white long sleeve shirt. The pro baseball player turned entrepreneur sported a dark helmet, sunglasses and a black face covering.

It’s unclear where the couple and friend were headed. Though, they know the lay of the land very well on the east coast. Jennifer is a Bronx native, while A-Rod spent most of his MLB career in New York with the Yankees. The engaged couple has a residence in New York, along with other homes in Miami and LA.

JLo and A-Rod rang in the Fourth on Saturday, with a good ole game of backyard baseball, which included her family members. The MLB legend took to Instagram to share a clip from the game, that showed the Hustlers actress giving it her all in pair of Daisy Dukes, a white top and a wide brim hat. The singer, dancer, actress-triple threat showed off her athletic skills when she hit a ball deep into left field. Her husband-to-be also showed off his world-class skills in the video, which was set to the tune of Billy Joel‘s class “Piano Man.”