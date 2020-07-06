Jennifer Lopez, 50, Is A Daisy Dukes Queen Bike Riding With A-Rod Over Holiday Weekend 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed the outdoors while in East Hampton, New York over the July 4th holiday weekend. The couple was spotted riding bikes together while wearing protective face coverings

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, as seen in new photos of the couple riding bikes together. The singer 50, and former Yankee, 44, were spotted biking on the sunny streets of East Hampton, along with an unidentified friend. Jennifer showed off her incredibly toned arms and legs in a pair of denim short shorts and a tank by Guess — which was fitting, seeing as Jennifer returned as the face of brand in January, for its spring 2020 campaign.

Jennifer wore her brunette hair back in a tight bun for the casual bike ride. She wore tinted sunglasses and a white face covering over her mouth and nose amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the globe. The mother of two pedaled her silver and white bike in a pair of designer sneakers.

Meanwhile, Alex, who was photographed separately, wasn’t far behind his fiancee. He was pictured riding a black bike nearby, dressed in a pair of grey sweatpants and a white long sleeve shirt. The pro baseball player turned entrepreneur sported a dark helmet, sunglasses and a black face covering.

It’s unclear where the couple and friend were headed. Though, they know the lay of the land very well on the east coast. Jennifer is a Bronx native, while A-Rod spent most of his MLB career in New York with the Yankees. The engaged couple has a residence in New York, along with other homes in Miami and LA.

JLo and A-Rod rang in the Fourth on Saturday, with a good ole game of backyard baseball, which included her family members. The MLB legend took to Instagram to share a clip from the game, that showed the Hustlers actress giving it her all in pair of Daisy Dukes, a white top and a wide brim hat. The singer, dancer, actress-triple threat showed off her athletic skills when she hit a ball deep into left field. Her husband-to-be also showed off his world-class skills in the video, which was set to the tune of Billy Joel‘s class “Piano Man.”