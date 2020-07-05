Watch
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Daisy Dukes During At-Home Baseball Game With Fiance Alex Rodriguez

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Is there anything more American than a game of backyard baseball? That’s exactly how Jennifer Lopez celebrated Independence Day with fiance Alex and their family.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the Fourth of July with a game of backyard baseball that involved all her family members. The 50-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker, and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, gathered their loved ones and squared off against each other for a friendly game in their sprawling backyard on Long Island, New York. The former baseball player took to Instagram to share a clip from the day, that showed J-Lo giving it her best shot.

The Super Bowl Half Time superstar rocked a pair of Daisy Duke denim shorts, a white top and a wide brim hat. Not only can she sing, dance and act, but she also showed off her athletic skills when she hit a ball deep into left field. Her husband-to-be also showed off his world-class skills in the video, which was set to the tune of Billy Joel‘s class “Piano Man”.

Alex also appeared in front of the camera to offer his best impression of sports commentator Al Michaels, as he boasted about his team’s win. “The winner of the 107th July 4th softball game has been won by the Miami 305’s. They beat the Jennifer Lopez Bronx,” he began. “The MVP for the seventh time, from the University of Maine, Nicholas Silva is our presidente. Like they say in the woods, I’m Al Michaels and there’s always next year for July 4th. From our hearts to yours, we’ll say happy 4th everybody.” One could argue that A-Rod’s team had quite the advantage!

jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez had a fun Fourth of July with her family. Image: MEGA

In the clip’s caption, he wrote. “I’m very lucky to spend time with my family and get to have a little fun. Cherish your loved ones and the time you spend with them,” Alex began, adding, “Keep educating yourself and challenging yourself. Speak up and listen to each other. Spread love. Spread kindness. Spread joy.”