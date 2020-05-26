Jennifer Lopez Sways To ‘Dirty Dancing’ & Jumps Into The Pool In The Pouring Rain To The Delight Of A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez was having the time of her life to the ‘Dirty Dancing’ theme song, and fiance Alex Rodriguez caught it on video. She did some playful moves in the rain, before jumping fully clothed into a swimming pool.

There’s nothing like that carefree feeling of dancing in the rain to make one feel refreshed and alive. That’s exactly what Jennifer Lopez did in a new Instagram video that her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, shared to his Instagram on May 26. The 50-year-old beauty could be seen in the couple’s Miami backyard, wearing a white tank top and matching white draw-string pants that were completely soaked through during the midst of the downpour. Even J.Lo’s hair was dripping wet as the rain kept coming down.

Jennifer was seen walking backwards with her arms outstretched on either side. Since “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing was playing in the background, it looked as if she was about to do actress Jennifer Grey‘s famous lift jump into Patrick Swayze‘s arms with A-Rod. But ultimately, only his voice could be heard as she headed away from him and towards their backyard pool.

“Are you going to jump in the pool? You want to jump in the pool?” the former Yankees superstar could be heard asking his sweetie, as she eventually turned and began running towards the water. With one big leap, the World of Dance judge made the plunge into the pool fully clothed, as Alex exclaimed “Oh my god!” from behind the camera about how his finacee is so daring.

Alex used Jennifer’s carefree joy during a downpour to give a nugget of inspiration in the caption. He also made sure to promote J.Lo’s NBC dance competition show returning for its fourth season later that evening. “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain (or jump in the pool),” he wrote before adding, “Maybe you’ll see a dance like this on @nbcworldofdance tonight!! #WorldOfDanceAgain.” Hopefully Alex’s tease comes true, as it would be awesome to see a wet Jennifer perform a killer routine inspired by Dirty Dancing. On her Instagram, Jennifer posted a series of pics while judging contestants and wrote in the caption, “It’s finally here!!! Happy @nbcworldofdance Season 4 PREMIERE DAY!!!! “I am SOSO proud of this season…we have switched it up and there are some HUGE surprises in store!” How exciting!