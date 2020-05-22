‘World Of Dance’ Season 4: Everything To Know About The New Twists & More

The best dance competition series ‘World of Dance’ is back for season 4 on May 26. Before the big premiere, there are a few major format changes that you need to know about.

It’s not summer without World of Dance! The show returns for season 4 with our beloved judging panel — Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO. Scott Evans is also returning as host. Once again, World of Dance will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents in hopes of winning the grand prize of $1 million and the title of the best dancer in the world. However, season 4 is going to be switching things up in a big way.

The season will start out with the contestants arriving at a warehouse under the impression that they’re performing their final audition for a panel of producers. In a surprise twist, hopeful acts will walk onto the dance floor to realize that the Qualifiers have already begun and the World of Dance judges are there to determine if they have what it takes to make it to the next round. The judges will each give a yes vote, no vote, or Callback Vote. If placed in the Callbacks, the dancers will have one last chance to perform and earn their spot in the next round.

The Duels round will also feature some changes. The judges will now choose which acts go head-to-head, creating epic dance battles leading to some of the most intense performances World of Dance has ever seen. Acts will NOT know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, so the stakes are higher than ever. The Redemption returns in season 4, but there’s yet another twist. This year, a special guest judge will decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head to earn the final slot in the Semi-Finals and get their chance to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage.

The World of Dance contestants are handpicked from qualifying events around the nation and thousands of worldwide online submissions. The competitors are divided into two divisions to start: Juniors (17 years old and under) and Uppers (18 years old and older). The competition consists of five rounds: the Qualifiers, Callbacks, the Duels, Semi-Finals, and the World Final. The dancers will compete within their division during the first three rounds. In the Semi-Finals and World Final, the acts will compete against each other regardless of their division for the $1 million grand prize. World of Dance season 4 will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.