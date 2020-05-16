Jennifer Lopez got her sweat on! The superstar showed off her fit body in back-to-back gym photos while in quarantine.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, has some of the best abs in the biz. The Wedding Planner star revealed her toned tummy and sculpted body in two new Instagram photos shared on Friday, May 15. Rocking a camo print crop top and matching workout leggings by fitness brand NiyamaSOL, Jen looked incredible as she posed for a quick mirror selfie and again on a bench. “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you…,” she captioned the photo, adding “#CamoFriday @niyamasol” and a white heart emoji.

With her signature hoop earrings in, Jen revealed the back of her cracked iPhone as she gave the mirror a fierce pose. The muscles in her arms were so defined as she loosely draped her right hand in front, giving her 120 million Instagram followers a look at her glowing complexion. With her brown hair in a top knot bun, Jennifer added a touch of glam with a bronzed eye shadow and black liner, peach blush and nude lipstick, opting to keep her usually manicured nails au naturel. She definitely looked liked she was sweating it out for the Friday afternoon gym session in photo #2, showing off her slightly damp bun.

The On The 6 singer has previously collaborated with the Las Vegas-based fitness brand, which is known for making its products out of recycled water bottles. Jennifer’s colorful capsule collection features legging and sports bra combos inspired by the art of her various albums, including 2002’s This Is Me…Then, 2007’s Love?, and 2017’s Amor, Amor, Amor. The line is obviously a go-to for the superstar, who could be seen rocking a pair the leggings in her Super Bowl rehearsal video, as well as repeating the two-piece camo set in an April exercise video shared by fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44!

She finished her ensemble with an on-trend pair of high top sneakers from contemporary label The Kooples x Slick Woods Fall 2019 collaboration, also featuring a camo print. The chunky soled shoes, which feature bold velcro straps across, appear to be a favorite of Jen’s: over the past few months, she’s been spotted in the camo ones several times, as well as all-black and crisp white pairs.