Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs In Crop Top After Leaving The Gym Before Florida Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning when she got in a last workout session in a flattering outfit in Miami before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered a statewide shelter in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, looked amazing when she stepped out of a Miami, FL gym on Apr. 1. The singer showed off her fit abs while wearing a red crop top and matching red leggings with black and white designs all over them. She also had her hair up in a high bun as she rocked aviator style shades and held a bedazzled cup. Although the gym wasn’t technically open (there was a sign on the door) due to the coronavirus pandemic, J.Lo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, still managed to get a session in, which was a good thing considering it may be her last time to have an outside workout for a while.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide shelter in place for the state to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus a few hours after Jennifer and Alex’s gym visit and even small gatherings at gyms, like the one the lovebirds had on Wednesday, will be stopped. The order goes into effect on Apr. 2 at midnight.

Although Jennifer and Alex had their gym session during the pandemic, they were spotted wearing masks and wiping whatever they touched, including door handles, while out and about, according to TMZ. Their gym session isn’t the only time they’ve been active while most people are in quarantine either. Alex recently took to Instagram to share a cute video of him, Jennifer, and Jennifer’s daughter Emme, 12, throwing around baseballs and practicing their batting skills on Mar. 28.

Although Jennifer and Alex will have to stay inside until the quarantines stop, it’s good to see them keeping busy and enjoying each other’s company. We look forward to seeing more snippets of their memorable moments soon!