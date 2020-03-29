Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme, 12, Ace Batting Practice With Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a cute video that showed him batting and throwing a ball around with fiance Jennifer Lopez and her adorable 12-year-old daughter Emme.

Alex Rodriguez, 44, may have retired from professional baseball in 2016 but that didn’t stop him from practicing the sport with his fiance Jennifer Lopez, 50, and her daughter Emme, 12! The former New York Yankees player shared a video that showed him playing catch with a ball and swinging a bat outside as the singer and her mini-me happily joined him on Mar. 28. Jennifer showed off her toned figure in a neon green and black sports bra and matching leggings during the fun activity as Emme, whose father is Marc Anthony, 51, wore a white T-shirt and light blue pants.

Alex accompanied his cute video with a touching caption about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the world of baseball as well as people in general and offered some kind words to his followers. “No Opening Day. No Sunday Night Baseball. No sell-out crowds. No seventh-inning stretch rendition of ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame.’ No problem!” his caption started. “Since we can’t go out to the ballgame right now, we had it here. Yesterday was our Saturday Game of the Week. ⚾️ We hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It’s a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love … with just a bat, glove and few balls.”

Alex went on to admit that being in quarantine has reminded him of the important things. “This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family,” he wrote. “In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up. 😀Yesterday was also a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of ourselves, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness. Find ways to exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. Find ways to stay in touch with those you can’t be with in person right now. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe!”

Alex’s video and sweet message comes after he and Jennifer got a lot of attention from fans when they took on the hilarious couples challenge on Tik Tok on Mar. 24. In a video they filmed while they were participating in the challenge, they could be seen with their eyes closed as they answered questions about each other by pointing their fingers. Some of the questions included who said “I love you” first and who’s the better cook. They answered many of the questions in the same way, proving they know a lot about each other, which fans gushed over.

The lovebirds have been engaged for a year now and their relationship couldn’t appear any stronger. We hope to see more posts featuring their sweet family soon!