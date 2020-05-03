Jennifer Lopez and Shakira had the best Super Bowl Halftime show ever! J.Lo just gave fans a sneak peek at the intense rehearsals — including one tip she shared with Shakira!

There’s no doubt that Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43, slayed the Super Bowl Halftime show in February! J.Lo celebrated the three-month milestone with an epic look at the pairs’ intense rehearsals in a new Instagram post on Sunday, May 3. “I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show!” she captioned her multi-video post from their very-first run through. “So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira,” she added, including a sweet red heart emoji.

There was no shortage of the pairs’ sexy moves in the rehearsal videos, including several of them shaking their world-famous backsides! Jen and Shakira nearly broke the internet when they did the move in unison during the song “Let’s Get Loud,” and the practice session as no different. The quick snippet showed Jen, clad in a Guess purple crop top and leggings that subtly featured her name, running across the stage with the group of kids before joining Shakira in the center for their dual power move!

In another video, Jennifer appeared to be giving Shakira her tip for getting the seductive move just right. “I do it with my knees — I shake my knees,” the Bronx native said as Shakira began moving her booty at the same time. “My mama taught me that when I was four!” Jen hilariously added, as they continued chatting while walking across the stage.

The highlight of the videos, however, was definitely Jennifer’s legendary opening! Positioned on a pole — which was inspired by King Kong atop the Empire State Building — the This Is Me…Then singer kicked off the show with her signature hit “Jenny From The Block.” Her toned abs and sculpted legs were on full display as she began singing the opening lines. “From In Living Color to movie scripts/To On the 6 to JLo to this, headline clips,” she sang, referencing the early start of her career, first album, and paparazzi frenzy surrounding her relationship with ex-fiancée Ben Affleck.

The action didn’t stop there, as Jen gave her 119 million followers a look at her toned derrière during the “Ain’t It Funny” remix, which features Ja Rule. “It must be the a–,” the rapper memorably opens the 2003 track, prompting Jen to, naturally, show off her backside once again! In the final video, she showed just how in shape she is by doing a cartwheel. Jennifer has seriously re-defined 50 and she looks better than ever!