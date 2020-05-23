Jennifer Lopez, 50, Proves She Is Still The Dancing Queen While Busting A Move In An Ab-Baring Outfit

Jennifer Lopez created a ‘World of Dance’ Tik Tok challenge on May 22 when she showed off amazing dance moves while shaking her hips and jumping up and down to a remix of her song ‘Dance Again’.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, looked half her age during a solo outside dance session while in quarantine and we’re loving it! The singer created a new Tik Tok dance challenge to promote World of Dance on May 22, which led her to shake her incredible figure to a remix of her 2012 song “Dance Again” in an eye-catching video. She also made sure to show off her toned abs in the process. In the high-energy clip, she can be seen wearing a loose long-sleeved white crop top and matching white sweatpants as she shakes her hips and arms and jumps up and down to the upbeat music. She has her long locks tied back into a ponytail and is smiling throughout.

Jennifer’s latest Tik Tok post is just one of the many ways she’s showed off her fit physique lately. The “Feelin’ So Good” crooner also shared a noteworthy Instagram post that included two amazing pics from one of her workouts on May 15. In one snapshot, she is taking a selfie while wearing a camo print crop top and matching leggings and in another, she is sitting on a what appears to be a workout bench while wearing the same outfit and taking another selfie. “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you…,” she captioned the photo, adding “#CamoFriday @niyamasol” and a white heart emoji.

The subjects of Jennifer’s latest social media posts aren’t too surprising considering she’s known for working out and staying active on a regular basis. Before the days of mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus, she would visit the gym consistently and usually with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44. Since they started staying at home in Miami, FL, the lovebirds have also shared videos of themselves working out together and it’s always impressive to see the time and energy they put into staying healthy and strong.