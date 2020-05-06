Where Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Stand With Wedding Planning After Original Date Is Canceled

Jennifer Lopez has previously admitted the pandemic did ‘affect’ her original wedding plans with Alex Rodriguez. Now, a source explains what exactly that means!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, will not be having a quarantine wedding! “Jennifer and Alex have completely put wedding planning on pause right now with no firm date in sight,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They’re being realistic about everything and were very much in the thick of it with lots of details in place before coronavirus happened. Instead of brainstorming creative ways to get hitched (i.e. zoom weddings, etc.), our source tells us that “their thought process” is this: “since nobody knows what’s happening in the world, there’s no sense in planning anything further right now.”

JLo and ARod aren’t sweating over these change of plans, since they still don’t feel pressured to tie the knot after getting engaged in March of 2019. “Jennifer and Alex love each other very much and don’t need to be married to solidify that,” our source continues. For now, safety is the future newlyweds’ priority. “They’re in a holding pattern like everyone else and will get back to it when it’s safe. As for now though, the focus is not on the wedding until this pandemic passes,” the insider adds.

With no vaccine for the new coronavirus, there isn’t a clear picture on when exactly the pandemic will subside. The stay-at-home order in Miami, where JLo and ARod live, has yet to lift; however, some counties in Florida began phase one of reopening its businesses on May 4. ARod has even talked about the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, and revealed how he and his fiancée are reacting to it! “We have to go with the flow now — everything is fluid — and just pause and see where the world takes us,” the retired MLB pro said on the April 23 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, this is unprecedented times, and for us, we just want to make sure safety is first and make sure all the little ones are in a good place.”

JLo and ARod didn’t disclose the original date of their wedding, but JLo did confirm that the pandemic shook up their original plans. “It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now,” the singer and actress admitted during the April 7 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that,. We’re just kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”