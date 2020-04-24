A-Rod Jokes He & J.Lo May Have A ‘Drive-Through Wedding’ After Original Plans Are Cancelled

In this ‘Tonight Show’ interview, Alex Rodriguez opened up about his wedding plans with Jennifer Lopez, and joked about discovering a much ‘cheaper’ option during quarantine.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were forced to call off their wedding amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but they may have an alternative plan! Alex appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 23, and opened up about celebrating his daughter, Ella’s, birthday in quarantine earlier this week. He revealed that they had a ‘drive by’ party for Ella, which resulted in almost 300 cars showing up. However, the successful party got him thinking. “We had a drive-through party, and we said…maybe we’ll have a drive-through wedding!” the baseball legend joked. “It’ll be cheaper!”

Regarding the actual wedding plans, though, Alex explained, “We have to go with the flow now — everything is fluid — and just pause and see where the world takes us. Obviously, this is unprecedented times, and for us, we just want to make sure safety is first and make sure all the little ones are in a good place.” Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that the couple has joked about alternative wedding plans. When J.Lo appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this month, she jokingly contemplated having a TikTok wedding, too!

Despite all the uncertainty, though, the couple is playing it cool. “[Jen] is used to working under pressure and plans changing at the last minute,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She isn’t stressing about this at all. She knows things will work out how they’re supposed to and their wedding day will be perfect no matter what.”

J.Lo and A-Rod have been dating since Feb. 2017, and they got engaged during a romantic beachfront stroll in March 2019. They are currently quarantined together and with their kids in Miami.