Why Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez ‘Aren’t Stressing’ About Changing Their Wedding Plans

Despite things being ‘up in the air’, Jennifer Lopez is confident that her wedding day to Alex Rodriguez will be ‘perfect’ no matter what!

The Coronavirus pandemic has put many things on hold, and stars like Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, are no exception! The couple have been engaged since March 2019, but have had to hit the pause button when it comes to firming up those wedding plans. “Jen and Alex want to make their wedding into something very special and once we are all removed from the fear of what is going on in the world it will be a nice thing for them to plan and think about,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Despite being a consummate perfectionist, Jennifer has been low key about it all and knows things will work out just as they’re meant to. “Right now it’s really all up in the air but Jen has been so cool about this whole thing,” a second source also dished. “She is used to working under pressure and plans changing at the last minute. She isn’t stressing about this at all. She knows things will work out how they’re supposed to and that their wedding day will be perfect no matter what,” they added.

The couple’s wedding plans recently came up in a chat with Ellen DeGeneres, leading the comedian to hilariously suggest that J.Lo and A-Rod make history with a TikTok wedding! The Hustlers star and former Yankee have become quite the duo on the video based social platform, but have no plans to share their special day on the app! “As much as Jen and Alex love doing Tik Tok, there is no way in any world that they will have a Tik Tok wedding Sure they might have fun Tik Tok announcements, and would maybe even show some of the future wedding on it but to think they will have their big day on social media exclusively is as far fetched as anything possible. It was a funny thing to think,” our first insider adds. “Jen thought Ellen’s TikTok wedding idea was hysterical, but of course there’s no way that’s going to happen,” our second source echoed.

In the casual at-home interview, Jen did reveal that the COVID-19 crisis had forced the couple to make some changes. “It did affect [our wedding plans] a little bit,” the On The 6 singer confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that…we’re just kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out,” the superstar noted.