Jennifer Lopez Contemplates Having A TikTok Wedding After Quarantine Affects Big Day With A-Rod 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been pretty quiet about their wedding plans. But, the actress told Ellen that the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with their nuptials. So, what next?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez never disclosed their wedding date, it seems as though the couple may have been slated to say “I do” sometime during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Althoughandnever disclosed their wedding date, it seems as though the couple may have been slated to say “I do” sometime during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hustlers star, 50, revealed that her wedding with the Yankees legend, 44, was affected by the unforeseen public health crisis. Now, they’re unsure when they will walk down the aisle.

“It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that,” Jennifer said. “We’re just kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

That’s when Ellen chimed in with her “two cents — take it or leave it,” she said. “If the TikToks are extremely popular that you’re putting out there, if the two of you got married in your house and you posted it on Instagram, this would just be the first wedding. You’d have a big one with people and all that later,” the host explained.

“A TikTok wedding?” Jennifer questioned as she shook her head back and forth. “It’s something to think about,” she said laughing. “I can’t make any decisions right now.”

(Video credit: The Ellen Degeneres Show)