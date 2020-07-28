See Pics & Video
Cardi B Reveals Blonde Hair Makeover In New Video: See Her Look Before & After

Cardi B
Sipa via AP Images
Cardi B is a blonde! The rapper debuted a new hair makeover on July 27, that had Louis Vuitton’s famous monogram imprinted on her long ponytail! — Now this is a do’ we’ve never seen before.

Cardi B has gone blonde before, but never like this! The Grammy-winning rapper, 27, showed off a platinum blonde Louis Vuitton ponytail in a series of Instagram photos and videos on Monday. Cardi, who wore head-to-toe LV threads, actually had the brand’s famous symbols imprinted on her long tresses. The designs on her ponytail matched her blood orange LV outfit, which included a collared crop top and high-waist skirt with buttons. Cardi completed her look with a circular bag by LV, of course.

Interestingly enough, Cardi’s outfit was made from just one LV skirt, according to Baba Jagne — creative director of Jagne menswear, who Cardi tagged in her post. “Converted an LV skirt to a top and @iamcardib did the rest,” Jagne wrote on Instagram.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Cardi gave a closer look at her glam. She donned a pale pink lip, slightly bronzed eyes and long, dark lashes. The mother-of-one also wore large, gold hoop earrings. Additionally, the material of her LV top and skirt appeared to be velvet in the clip.

Cardi B
Cardi B at the ‘Fast 9’ event during Super Bowl weekend in Miami. (Photo credit: Sipa USA via AP)

This isn’t the first time Cardi has gone to the blonde side. She’s sported bright locks on many occasions — including on stage, as well as for a series of court appearances in 2018. Although Cardi’s no stranger to rocking wild hair colors — including green, blue, red, pink and more — fans are used to seeing the rapper with her natural, dark brunette locks.

While at home in quarantine, Cardi has shown her step-by-step process to keeping her natural hair healthy. In early June, she underwent a hair treatment on her natural curls, which she also used on her 2-year-old daughter Kulture‘s hair. After spending days prepping her natural locks for a homemade avocado-based hair mask, Cardi revealed the final product in a sultry photo.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, the “Press” rapper revealed the ingredients of her hair mask. — Avocado, argon oil, mayonnaise, olive oil, black castor oil, 2 eggs, honey, and 1 banana. She explained that mixing the ingredients in a blender helps to ensure the avocado is smooth to prevent chunks in the mask.