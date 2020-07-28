Cardi B Reveals Blonde Hair Makeover In New Video: See Her Look Before & After

Cardi B is a blonde! The rapper debuted a new hair makeover on July 27, that had Louis Vuitton’s famous monogram imprinted on her long ponytail! — Now this is a do’ we’ve never seen before.

Cardi B has gone blonde before, but never like this! The Grammy-winning rapper, 27, showed off a platinum blonde Louis Vuitton ponytail in a series of Instagram photos and videos on Monday. Cardi, who wore head-to-toe LV threads, actually had the brand’s famous symbols imprinted on her long tresses. The designs on her ponytail matched her blood orange LV outfit, which included a collared crop top and high-waist skirt with buttons. Cardi completed her look with a circular bag by LV, of course.

Interestingly enough, Cardi’s outfit was made from just one LV skirt, according to Baba Jagne — creative director of Jagne menswear, who Cardi tagged in her post. “Converted an LV skirt to a top and @iamcardib did the rest,” Jagne wrote on Instagram.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Cardi gave a closer look at her glam. She donned a pale pink lip, slightly bronzed eyes and long, dark lashes. The mother-of-one also wore large, gold hoop earrings. Additionally, the material of her LV top and skirt appeared to be velvet in the clip.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has gone to the blonde side. She’s sported bright locks on many occasions — including on stage, as well as for a series of court appearances in 2018. Although Cardi’s no stranger to rocking wild hair colors — including green, blue, red, pink and more — fans are used to seeing the rapper with her natural, dark brunette locks.

While at home in quarantine, Cardi has shown her step-by-step process to keeping her natural hair healthy. In early June, she underwent a hair treatment on her natural curls, which she also used on her 2-year-old daughter Kulture‘s hair. After spending days prepping her natural locks for a homemade avocado-based hair mask, Cardi revealed the final product in a sultry photo.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, the “Press” rapper revealed the ingredients of her hair mask. — Avocado, argon oil, mayonnaise, olive oil, black castor oil, 2 eggs, honey, and 1 banana. She explained that mixing the ingredients in a blender helps to ensure the avocado is smooth to prevent chunks in the mask.