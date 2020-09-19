Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 2, Models Corn Rows & A $2,140 Louis Vuitton Backpack — See Pics

Kuture showed off her brand new bag from friend Megan Thee Stallion, as mom Cardi B gushed about her baby’s ‘swag’!

Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2, is so stylish! Mom Cardi B, 27, posted the cutest set of photos to her Instagram account on Saturday, Sept. 19 as Kulture posed up a storm with her brand new Louis Vuitton “Palm Springs” backpack ($2,140) from Megan Thee Stallion, 25. With a sweet bow in her hair, Kulture looked adorable in a pink cardigan, blue paid skirt and comfy Nike sneakers.

“Follow @Kulturekiari new IG…soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up,” Cardi plugged her daughter’s new account, which has already racked up already 1000 views! “Look at your swag! Yeah, you got swag girl — where you got your swag from?” Cardi asked Kulture in another video post. “I like your outfit. Say, hi Grandma! Say, hi Henessey! Say, hi Gigi! Oh wow, so pretty,” the Invasion Of Privacy rapper gushed, mentioning her other family members.

Cardi revealed that Megan gifted her 2-year-old with the pricey reverse monogram Louis Vuitton bag via an Instagram post on Sept. 19. “I got so much gifts today…Megan got this for Kulture! This is so cute and tiny,” she gushed, also revealing a second pricey gift from the French luxury house: a $4,200 “Vivienne Music Box” with a custom K. “And it has a K! So cute — thank you girlie,” she added as she opened up the box and hummed along.

Kulture’s Instagram is already full of attitude, as her captions on the same photos (written by mom, of course) included “Mom please,” with an eyeroll emoji, and “I love when mommy dress me.” In another post with the same outfit, the caption read, “I look like mommy here.”

Of course, Kulture has quite the closet of designer clothes just like her mom including Hermès Birkin bags, Gucci ensembles and more. Recently, the mother-daughter duo looked so cute as they stepped out in their matching pink Birkin totes, worth $43,000! The “WAP” rapper rocked a rare two-tone version of the iconic handbag, featuring the colors “Rose Shocking” and “Gris Perle.”

Cardi’s post comes amid her split from Kulture’s dad Offset, 28. “It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say it’s because he’s got a baby on the way — that’s a whole f—— complete lie,” she said via IG live on Sept. 18. “I got tired of f—king arguing…and got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye,” she explained.