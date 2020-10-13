Watch
Hollywood Life

Cardi B & Offset Reunite At Strip Club & He Raves She Looks ‘Scrumptious’ In Little Red Dress

AP
Offset, Cardi BHelmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *PHOTOS OF Cardi's daughter, KULTURE TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day. Cardi and Offset enjoyed dinner with about 15-20 people at Tao and happily posed for photos with their daughter who kept photobombing them as the couple posed for our photographer. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi B, OffsetBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper, Cardi B looks sexy baring all her assets as she arrives at Liv Nightclub with her husband Offset in Miami. Cardi rocks a skintight pink snakeskin dress and stripper heels while Offset looked fresh in a jean ensemble while covered in iced out jewelry. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 31 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

If there’s anything that can patch up a fractured marriage, it’s a …trip to a strip club? Clearly, it worked for Cardi B and Offset, since the seemingly reunited couple was seen living it up down in Atlanta.

“Hey, Lil mamma. What’s your name?” Offset said to a lounging Cardi B in an Instagram Story the Migos rapper uploaded in the early hours of Oct. 13. In the clip, Cardi, 28, is busy on her phone, relaxing after a long night out with Offset, 28. The two were spotted making it rain at Allure, a “gentleman’s club,” in Atlanta, days after they reunited at Cardi’s birthday party. After the night out, Offset teasingly catcalled his wife. “What’s your name, Lil mama? I’m trying to get to know you. You want me to get to know you, baby? I need to get to know you. Because you look scrumptious.” “I’m hungry,” responded Cardi. Clearly, they weren’t serving any food at Allure (and when Offset said he “had something you can eat” to Cardi, he wasn’t talking about a slice of pizza.)

Before hitting up the club, Offset took a Boomerang of Cardi posing next to one of the many expensive cars in their Atlanta mansion’s garage. Once they got inside, the couple lived it up among the patrons who clearly weren’t observing any social distancing (though one dude, in a hoodie, was seen wearing a mask.) In a series of Instagram Stories, Offset showed how Cardi was covered in diamonds – from her fingernails to her ankles to the jewel-encrusted choker around her neck. When it was all said and done, and the two had their fun, Offset and Cardi retired back to their home.

Does this mean the divorce is off or was this just a friendly night out between two soon-to-be exes? Cardi B split from her husband of three years on Sept. 15, filing the papers in Georgia. Cardi was seeking a dissolution of the marriage, claiming there were “prospects for reconciliation.” Days later, she would go live on Instagram to explain the reasoning behind her filing. “The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” she said, referencing Offset’s prior infidelity. Cardi said she wanted out because she was “tired of…arguing” with Offset.

“Nothing crazy, out-of-this-world happened. Sometimes, people really do grow apart,” she said. “Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the buildup. You get tired sometimes, and before something happens, you leave.”

Cardi’s papers stated the divorce was contested, and Offset proved he wasn’t ready to let go of the marriage. Ahead of Cardi’s birthday, he bought a billboard on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. It featured Cardi and Kulture, her 2-year-old daughter with Offset. “Happy Birthday, Mommy,” it read. Offset also joined Cardi in Vegas. He gifted her a $330k Rolls Royce SUV, with matching car seat. Cardi and Offset kissed during the party, hinting that they were back together.