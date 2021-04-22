12 Times Kim Kardashian Wore Animal Print & Absolutely Slayed

Kim Kardashian loves to bring out her wild side, and what better way to do that than with a sexy animal print! Check out the star’s best looks in the style.

Like so many fashionable celebs, Kim Kardashian absolutely loves to work an animal print! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, has never been averse to trying out new trends, but animal print is a classic look that Kim always seems to come back to time and again. Let’s take a look back at some of Kim’s very best animal print outfits!

Kim Wearing A Sheer, Leopard Print Bodysuit

Kim channeled her inner cheetah girl (if Disney’s Cheetah Girls wore sheer looks) during her trip to Paris for Fashion Week in March 2019. The KKW Beauty founder wore a sheer, leopard print catsuit by the late French designer, Azzedine Alaïa‘s line, Maison Alaïa, on March 6. She fully committed to the see-through look, wearing transparent, pointed heels. Kim topped off her wild outfit with a velvet black coat.

Kim In A Red, Snakeskin Dress

Prior to her trip to Paris in March 2019 Kim was spotted out and about in New York City wearing another animal print look. The star fashioned this form-fitting vintage Thierry Mugler red, snakeskin dress while heading out in the Big Apple. Kim paired the stunning dress, which featured a cutout on her chest, a high neckline, and long sleeves, with a pair of velvet booties by Yeezy.

Kim In An All-Leopard Print Look

The same month that Kim stunned in Paris, she wore another Azzedine Alaïa outfit that totally took our breath away. The mother-of-four looked stunning in this leopard print bodysuit, which featured matching booties, coat, and even gloves! Kim absolutely pulled off the incredible fashion statement perfectly, and couldn’t have looked more confident while stepping out in the ensemble during her trip to Paris!

Kim Wearing Snakeskin Pants

While it looks like 2019 was a major year for Kim’s animal print craze, she’s still sported the trend to this day! During an outing in Los Angeles on March 23, 2021, Kim fashioned a pair of snakeskin pants with a sleeveless taupe-colored top, which was tied behind her back. Kim accessorized with layers of necklaces and a pair of strappy heels while she was seen out and about. Of course, there are plenty more looks where these came from. Check out Kim’s best animal print looks by looking through the gallery above!